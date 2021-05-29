Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari

KHAGRACHARI, May 28: Police recovered the body of a man Friday morning from Khagrachhari's Matiranga.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Abul Bashar (38), a carpenter and son of Shahjahan Miah living in the same area.

Police recovered his wounded body from the ditch beside his house.

According to locals he had been missing since Thursday night.

Matiranga Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Khorshed Alam said initially it seemed like a murder.

It could be confirmed after the autopsy, he said.

The body was sent to Khagrachhari Modern District Sadar Hospital for autopsy. -UNB







