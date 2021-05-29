KUET to introduce Bangabandhu Chair

KHULNA, May 28: The Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) is planning to introduce "Bangabandhu Chair" to carry out extensive research on different aspects of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life and activities.

Marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, the decision was made at the 73rd syndicate meeting of KUET on Thursday, said a KUET press release.

According to the release, it was disclosed in the meeting, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain, that a professor will be appointed for Bangabandhu Chair who will be cognomen as Bangabandhu Chair Professor.

The syndicate meeting also formed a-five member committee to recommend a name for Bangabandhu Chair who will be appointed for two years.

The Bangabandhu professor will have an outstanding 20-year experienced background who attained an internationally reputed PHD and must have to write at least 20 books on life and sketch of Bangabandhu, his political biography, development and technology, the press release added.







