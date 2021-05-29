Covid-19 cases cross 53,000 mark in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, May 28: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases crossed the 53,000 mark in Chattogram district where the infection rate continues rising again in recent weeks.

Health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases speedily raised to 53,053 as 82 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive after testing 587 samples with the daily infection rate of 13.97 percent on Thursday in the district.

"The infection rate is showing a quick rising trend again and recovery rate is declining continuously in the district in recent weeks," Focal Person of COVID-19 Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

Among the newly detected patients, 60 are from Chattogram city and 22 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

With the four deaths on Thursday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 608, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

A total of 5675 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the health official mentioned.













