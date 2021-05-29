Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Overall progress of Matarbari power plant construction now 42pc

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

The overall progress of the 1200-megawatt Matarbari coal-fired power plant project is now around 42 percent while the implementation of Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract are around 52.11 percent.
The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL), the implementing agency, has a target to go for operation of the power plant from January 2024.
CPGCBL Executive Director (Project) Abul Kalam Azad said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, they are making good progress as per their schedule and they have already completed the construction of port.
"Commercial operation of the port has not yet started due to infrastructure. But we have already received 14 mother vessels of our project goods," he added.
He informed that the plant is expected to account for 10 percent of the total generation capacity of Bangladesh.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project titled 'Matarbari 2×600 MW Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power' involving Taka 35,984.46 crore (equivalent to $4.5bn) in 2014.
It is considered to be the country's most expensive power generation project as it has included the construction of a berthing port for handling imported coal.
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a Japanese donor agency, is providing Taka 28,939.03 crore for the project located at Matarbari and Dhalghata under Moheshkhaliupazila in Cox's Bazar while CPGCBL will finance Taka 4,926.66 crore from its owned fund.
The Matarbari project will be an Ultra Super Critical Technology (USCT)-based power plant with 41.99 percent energy efficiency against the average 34 percent efficiency in coal-power projects.
The main activities of this project, having two units each capacity 600 MW, are construction of power plant (civil), jetty and channel, setting up of power plant boiler (EPC part), establishment of power plant turbine and generator (EPC part), and power plant coal and produced ash management (EPC part).
Matarbari thermal power plant is being developed on a 1,500-acre site with two thermal units based on ultra-supercritical coal-fired technology, having an installed capacity of 600MW each.
A consortium of Sumitomo, Toshiba and IHI are implementing the engineering, procurement and construction works of the project.    -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Garo man trampled to death by elephant
Health Ministerâ€™s mother laid to rest
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
KUET to introduce Bangabandhu Chair
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Freedom Fightersâ€™ allowance to rise by two-thirds from next fiscal
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two â€˜commit suicideâ€™ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft