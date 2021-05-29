Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Former UGC Prof Md Anwar dead

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
DU Correspondent

Former UGC Prof Md Anwar dead

Former UGC Prof Md Anwar dead

Dr Md Anwar Hossain, a Dhaka University retired Professor and former University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor passed away on Thursday at his home in the capital. He was 76.
He breathed his last at 8:50pm on Thursday.
DU Mathematics Department Professor and Vice-president of Bangladesh Mathematical Society, Dr Md Shahidul Islam confirmed this matter to the Daily Observer.
Shahidul Islam said, he was admitted to Square Hospital and then Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University with the complications and infection of liver and lung.
"Later, he was brought to his home, and died there," Shahidul added.
Prof Anwar was a fellow of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences and former President of Bangladesh Mathematical Society. He has also served as a Professor in the UGC from 2015 to 2017.
Grieving over the death, DU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said that Md Anwar Hossain was an internationally renowned mathematician and researcher and he was an expert in engineering mathematics, especially Fluid Dynamics.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garo man trampled to death by elephant
Health Minister’s mother laid to rest
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
KUET to introduce Bangabandhu Chair
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Freedom Fighters’ allowance to rise by two-thirds from next fiscal
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft