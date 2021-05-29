

Former UGC Prof Md Anwar dead

He breathed his last at 8:50pm on Thursday.

DU Mathematics Department Professor and Vice-president of Bangladesh Mathematical Society, Dr Md Shahidul Islam confirmed this matter to the Daily Observer.

Shahidul Islam said, he was admitted to Square Hospital and then Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University with the complications and infection of liver and lung.

"Later, he was brought to his home, and died there," Shahidul added.

Prof Anwar was a fellow of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences and former President of Bangladesh Mathematical Society. He has also served as a Professor in the UGC from 2015 to 2017.

Grieving over the death, DU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said that Md Anwar Hossain was an internationally renowned mathematician and researcher and he was an expert in engineering mathematics, especially Fluid Dynamics.











Dr Md Anwar Hossain, a Dhaka University retired Professor and former University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor passed away on Thursday at his home in the capital. He was 76.He breathed his last at 8:50pm on Thursday.DU Mathematics Department Professor and Vice-president of Bangladesh Mathematical Society, Dr Md Shahidul Islam confirmed this matter to the Daily Observer.Shahidul Islam said, he was admitted to Square Hospital and then Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University with the complications and infection of liver and lung."Later, he was brought to his home, and died there," Shahidul added.Prof Anwar was a fellow of Bangladesh Academy of Sciences and former President of Bangladesh Mathematical Society. He has also served as a Professor in the UGC from 2015 to 2017.Grieving over the death, DU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said that Md Anwar Hossain was an internationally renowned mathematician and researcher and he was an expert in engineering mathematics, especially Fluid Dynamics.