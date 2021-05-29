Video
PM woos postal service to launch online businesses

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

While inaugurating the newly constructed 14-storey eye-catching Dak Bhaban - the administrative headquarters of the Directorate of Posts - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the postal authorities to start online businesses to reach perishable goods to the doorsteps of people. We are in complete agreement with her call for launching online businesses.

Instead of threatening the very existence of post offices, however, online businesses aka E - commerce has been offering lucrative opportunities to postal authorities worldwide. In particular, the rise of e-commerce and online shopping - especially cross-border online shopping - has tremendous potentials to generate huge volumes of small parcels that postal services around the world are uniquely positioned to handle and deliver at low cost.

However, focusing on domestic needs our postal service has a huge potential to thrive. In fact, Bangladesh Post Office has started delivering parcels for online marketplaces on a wider scale across the country since 2019, but it has a challenging journey to give a boost to E - commerce in the country.

The government too has reassured its commitment by procuring 118 mail vehicles, establishing a new postal head quarter, installing cooling system in postal vehicles to preserve perishable goods and construct 38 client-friendly model post offices equipped with modern gadgetry with a list of related tasks.  

The state-owned mobile financial service, Nagad, a concern of Bangladesh Post Office won the Digital Opportunity and Financial Inclusion Award from the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Launched in March 2019 it is the second-largest MFS carrier of the country, has already had about 2.5 crore active subscribers, it accounts for 30 per cent of the MFS user base in Bangladesh. Additionally, it plays a significant role in providing low-cost services.

Given the existing success story of Nagad, the Post Office business development team must now explore more lucrative online business opportunities. The point, however, rather than slipping into obsolescence, mail carriers stand to prosper if they can adapt quickly to meet the demands of this rapidly growing and evolving market.

The pandemic has noticeably turned global postal services to ponder over new strategies to link their operations more and more with E-commerce. At the same time, it is also important for our postal service to operate more efficiently.  During the ongoing pandemic, many students have had to mail in hard copies of their assignments or reports. Often, there aren't any courier services in the rural areas. Our national post offices are all they have to dispatch parcels.



