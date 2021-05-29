Mango train, a laudable initiative!

Dear Sir



The Mango Special Train was launched for the first time last year in the line of transporting seasonal fruits and agro-goods like mango, litchi, etc from the Rajshahi division. Keeping consistency to the last year's venture, also in this year, Bangladesh Railway has launched a special train to facilitate the carriage of vegetables including mango and litchi. Mango special train is substantially aimed to transport fruits and vegetable products in Dhaka from the Rajshahi region at a low cost.



The cost of transporting agro-goods including mangoes on this train is estimated at only 1 Taka and 17 Paisa where transportation cost of per KG similar kind goods through the available courier service costs around Tk. 20 as usual. Five wagons of the Mango Special Train will be used to transport goods that will commute daily to Dhaka on the Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route.



This is indeed a laudable initiative for the country's economy and the hard-working farming entrepreneurs. This cost-minimized mode of transportation will surely cater to a win-win situation for the farmers and consumers. We hope, this initiative shall necessarily be kept uninterrupted as long as it requires to be continued.



Wares Ali Khan

Sadar, Rangpur