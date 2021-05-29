Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mango train, a laudable initiative!

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

Dear Sir

The Mango Special Train was launched for the first time last year in the line of transporting seasonal fruits and agro-goods like mango, litchi, etc from the Rajshahi division. Keeping consistency to the last year's venture, also in this year, Bangladesh Railway has launched a special train to facilitate the carriage of vegetables including mango and litchi. Mango special train is substantially aimed to transport fruits and vegetable products in Dhaka from the Rajshahi region at a low cost.

The cost of transporting agro-goods including mangoes on this train is estimated at only 1 Taka and 17 Paisa where transportation cost of per KG similar kind goods through the available courier service costs around Tk. 20 as usual. Five wagons of the Mango Special Train will be used to transport goods that will commute daily to Dhaka on the Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route.

This is indeed a laudable initiative for the country's economy and the hard-working farming entrepreneurs. This cost-minimized mode of transportation will surely cater to a win-win situation for the farmers and consumers. We hope, this initiative shall necessarily be kept uninterrupted as long as it requires to be continued.

Wares Ali Khan
 Sadar, Rangpur



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango train, a laudable initiative!
Economic diplomacy and Bangladesh-Nepal relation
A tragedy with no end
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
The real crimes of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi and the farce of her trial
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Punishment for food adulteration
China’s diplomacy in Israel-Palestine conflict falls short


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft