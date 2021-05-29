Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Economic diplomacy and Bangladesh-Nepal relation

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Ahmad Alfatah Mugdho

 
Economic diplomacy and Bangladesh-Nepal relation

Economic diplomacy and Bangladesh-Nepal relation

Bangladesh and Nepal are moving ahead to form better bilateral relations. It is evident that, in the face of a rapidly evolving global structure, more innovative and bold measures are needed to defend and support the interests of smaller economies--and pursue the mutual interests. Despite the fact that Bangladesh and Nepal have exceptional bilateral relations, we have seen that our economic relation remains at an unsatisfactory level over the years.

Our aim should be to change the course of our international relations and introduce new dynamism in line with Bangladesh's priorities for economic diplomacy. Bangladesh-Nepal bilateral ties, which have featured fair and sincere care, mutual assistance, and friendship for decades, should serve as a model for other countries' affairs. Ties have developed, and the relationship's one of the main objectives now is to promote people-to-people interaction.

The setting up of the offices has made the passengers' movement much easier through the traditional route so far, which used to remain reserved only for the cargo vehicle movement. The current state of trade relations between two nations is focusing on strategic options. Strengthening economic diplomacy, in order to enhance well-intentioned trading ties between Bangladesh and Nepal, can secure the both parties' interest.

On April 8, 1972, Nepal and Bangladesh established diplomatic ties. It should be noted that, Nepal was the seventh country to recognize Bangladesh's territorial rights and freedom--shortly after the country's independence. The bilateral relations between the two countries have improved since diplomatic links were established. Cordiality, goodwill, common understanding, shared beliefs and ambitions of the people characterize the relation between Nepal and Bangladesh.

Nepal's foreign policy is motivated by the UN Charter's ideals of nonalignment, international law, and the concept of world peace. Nepal's most significant foreign relationships are, without a doubt, with international financial institutions IMF, ADB, World Bank and other multilateral organizations that work globally. Political diplomacy is heavily influenced by economic relationships.

The rise of democracy and globalization has shifted political diplomacy's focus to economic diplomacy. Economic partnerships are increasingly being recognized as having a significant effect on political diplomacy. Bilateral trade and treaties, agreements on investment, housing, or double taxation avoidance, and a variety of formal and informal economic issues between two countries are all examples of economic diplomacy. Economic diplomacy is not a new phenomenon in Nepal. Nepal had developed business relations and an effective trading system with Tibet and British India in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. It was formed as a result of a strategic alliance, and it was founded on economic rather than political considerations.

Foreign policy, which is related to national interest and sovereignty, needs a stronger and wider national consensus. The United Nations Charter guides Nepal's foreign policy. It includes the 'Panchsheel' principles of coexistence, non-interference, and respect for neighbouring sovereignties, as well as solidarity with other small, least developed, and landlocked developing countries.
Nepal and Bangladesh must also examine the procedures for clearing customs at checkpoints. Bangladesh is now a regional centre for ready-to-wear apparel, pharmaceuticals, ceramic tiles, chinaware, cement, and light engineering goods. Bangladesh's exports have been steadily increasing at a rate of 12 per cent per year for the past 15 years, thanks to rising global demand for our goods. There are other compelling reasons for Nepal to engage in close economic relation with Bangladesh.

Geographical proximity is an important factor in promoting bilateral trade and other economic interactions. Foreign investors, particularly those from Nepal, must be encouraged to believe that they can expect full government support in Bangladesh from the moment they arrive in Dhaka. As a result, the Board of Investment can handle all of the issues quickly and effectively. The FBCCI, DCCI, MCCI, BKMEA, and BGMEA play critical roles in promoting trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and attracting foreign direct investment to the country.

Rather than politics, economic issues should be at the forefront of people's daily lives. Business leaders must advocate for Bangladesh's long-term economic interests. The government of Bangladesh must concentrate on persuading investors, including the people of some of our neighbouring countries, that Bangladesh provides great investment options and that the overall investment climate is favourable to foreign investors.

Last but not least, we must be aware about the intention of Indian government and considerate in the context of trade and transit between Nepal and Bangladesh. Because of our similar cultural traditions and geographic proximity, Nepal and Bangladesh must maintain friendly relations with India.
The writer is a post grad student of the Department of International Relations, University of Western Australia


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango train, a laudable initiative!
Economic diplomacy and Bangladesh-Nepal relation
A tragedy with no end
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
The real crimes of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi and the farce of her trial
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Punishment for food adulteration
China’s diplomacy in Israel-Palestine conflict falls short


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft