

Economic diplomacy and Bangladesh-Nepal relation



Our aim should be to change the course of our international relations and introduce new dynamism in line with Bangladesh's priorities for economic diplomacy. Bangladesh-Nepal bilateral ties, which have featured fair and sincere care, mutual assistance, and friendship for decades, should serve as a model for other countries' affairs. Ties have developed, and the relationship's one of the main objectives now is to promote people-to-people interaction.



The setting up of the offices has made the passengers' movement much easier through the traditional route so far, which used to remain reserved only for the cargo vehicle movement. The current state of trade relations between two nations is focusing on strategic options. Strengthening economic diplomacy, in order to enhance well-intentioned trading ties between Bangladesh and Nepal, can secure the both parties' interest.



On April 8, 1972, Nepal and Bangladesh established diplomatic ties. It should be noted that, Nepal was the seventh country to recognize Bangladesh's territorial rights and freedom--shortly after the country's independence. The bilateral relations between the two countries have improved since diplomatic links were established. Cordiality, goodwill, common understanding, shared beliefs and ambitions of the people characterize the relation between Nepal and Bangladesh.



Nepal's foreign policy is motivated by the UN Charter's ideals of nonalignment, international law, and the concept of world peace. Nepal's most significant foreign relationships are, without a doubt, with international financial institutions IMF, ADB, World Bank and other multilateral organizations that work globally. Political diplomacy is heavily influenced by economic relationships.



The rise of democracy and globalization has shifted political diplomacy's focus to economic diplomacy. Economic partnerships are increasingly being recognized as having a significant effect on political diplomacy. Bilateral trade and treaties, agreements on investment, housing, or double taxation avoidance, and a variety of formal and informal economic issues between two countries are all examples of economic diplomacy. Economic diplomacy is not a new phenomenon in Nepal. Nepal had developed business relations and an effective trading system with Tibet and British India in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. It was formed as a result of a strategic alliance, and it was founded on economic rather than political considerations.



Foreign policy, which is related to national interest and sovereignty, needs a stronger and wider national consensus. The United Nations Charter guides Nepal's foreign policy. It includes the 'Panchsheel' principles of coexistence, non-interference, and respect for neighbouring sovereignties, as well as solidarity with other small, least developed, and landlocked developing countries.

Nepal and Bangladesh must also examine the procedures for clearing customs at checkpoints. Bangladesh is now a regional centre for ready-to-wear apparel, pharmaceuticals, ceramic tiles, chinaware, cement, and light engineering goods. Bangladesh's exports have been steadily increasing at a rate of 12 per cent per year for the past 15 years, thanks to rising global demand for our goods. There are other compelling reasons for Nepal to engage in close economic relation with Bangladesh.



Geographical proximity is an important factor in promoting bilateral trade and other economic interactions. Foreign investors, particularly those from Nepal, must be encouraged to believe that they can expect full government support in Bangladesh from the moment they arrive in Dhaka. As a result, the Board of Investment can handle all of the issues quickly and effectively. The FBCCI, DCCI, MCCI, BKMEA, and BGMEA play critical roles in promoting trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and attracting foreign direct investment to the country.



Rather than politics, economic issues should be at the forefront of people's daily lives. Business leaders must advocate for Bangladesh's long-term economic interests. The government of Bangladesh must concentrate on persuading investors, including the people of some of our neighbouring countries, that Bangladesh provides great investment options and that the overall investment climate is favourable to foreign investors.



Last but not least, we must be aware about the intention of Indian government and considerate in the context of trade and transit between Nepal and Bangladesh. Because of our similar cultural traditions and geographic proximity, Nepal and Bangladesh must maintain friendly relations with India.

The writer is a post grad student of the Department of International Relations, University of Western Australia















