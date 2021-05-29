

Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers



While the government benefitted directly and indirectly from the remittances at national level and with the increase of purchase power and cash investment capacity of the migrant families, trivial steps from governments' end has taken so far to protect these people from pandemic, crisis, right violation and do some welfare things. While preparing national budget, every year government allocate a smaller portion from its exchequer for this sector and relevant ministry and keep the requirements at bottom of the list.



In last fiscal year 2020-2021, the budget allocated for Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment was 641 crore taka which was only 0.113% of the total national budget. However, over 50% of which amount has been kept as operational cost and rest as development cost. For wellbeing of migrants, the budget kept insufficient amount except the funds provided by Wage Earners Welfare Board. Even the funds for Expatriate Welfare Bank (PKB) for disbursing migration or rehabilitation loan among the migrants have been sourced from Wage Earners Welfare Board.



Within last one decade government embraced a number of praiseworthy welfare programs from Wage Earners Welfare Board and BMET which includes grant and compensation support for deceased migrant workers including carrying and burial support, grants for sick and injured workers, rescue and return of detained workers to home, safe home support, educational scholarships for destitute migrants' children, legal aid, 2% incentives for remittance transfer through regular channel, skill recognition, and special support for returnee migrant workers due to pandemic or crisis.



As a remedial support to overcome grieve done by coronavirus pandemic, a special soft loan packages worth of taka 700 crore amassed by the government to distribute among the returnee migrants with only 4% interest for their survival. Moreover, in 2018 government made insurance as compulsory for outbound workers which were a pioneer step for ensuring protection of workers from risks and injuries while incentives to purchase the insurance scheme also provided by the Wage Earners Welfare Board to make it affordable for the migrants.



As migration or overseas employment nowadays are tangled with development of a nation, the migration needs to pin at each of the national issues while preparing any policies, laws or development plans. Though government has placed the migration and issues related to migrant workers in its 8th five years' plan, however it has not been reflected enough while preparing national budget or categorizing the social safety net programs.



In the national budged for the period 2020-21, government kept 95,574 crore taka under social safety net programs which was 16.83% of the total national budget and 3.01% of total GDP. Total 119 social protection programs have been considered for the social safety net programs where it covered 25 ministries and divisions. The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment and its wings like Expatriate Welfare Bank (PKB) and Technical Training Centres (TTCs) somehow allied in the Social Safety Net programs like: Employment Generation program (it kept 2000 crore taka in budget), Skills and Employment Program (SEP) (80 crore taka) and Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) (585.19 crore taka).



However, there are other sectors and programs where it has the opportunity to link migrants and their left behind family members, especially those who are victim of fraudulence, trafficking or forcedly back to home before the end of job contract.



For example, the migrant left behind family members includingspouse of migrant workers, parents or children and even the returnee female workers should be considered as beneficiary of social safety net programs like: Income Generating Activities for Women at Upazila (68.80 crore taka kept in 2020-21 budget) under Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Special assistance fund for women development & women entrepreneurs (125 crore taka) under Finance Division, and Women's skill based training for livelihoods (7.99 crore taka) under Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.



The returnee migrants both male and female and their family members, who are poor, impoverish and has limited access to receive mainstream public and commercial services should be considered as beneficiary of programs like: Employment generation program (1650 crore taka kept in 2020-21 budget) for ultra-poor under Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, and Interest free microcredit program for RSS, RMC and Urban center (158 crore taka) under Ministry of Social Welfare. Apart from these, the government also has the scope to keep quota for destitute migrant workers and their families for Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) program (1756.93 crore), Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) program (940.10 crore), Food for Work (FFW) program (1043.04 crore) or Work for Money (WFM) program (1500 crore taka) through local government and implementing ministries.



However, the budget allocated for these mentioned programs are lower while comparing with other programs like pensions for retired government employees (23000 crore taka kept in 2020-21 budget), Relief (3062 crore taka), Food Friendly Program (3844 crore taka), Interest subsidy for small industries (3000 crore taka), assistance for partial interest waiver of deferred loans of commercial banks (2000 crore taka), Agriculture Rehabilitation (2500 crore taka taka) and so on. Moreover, the budget for national legal aid was only 27.27 crore in last year, which is very insignificant for aid seekers including the migrant workers to get justice from any irregularities and exploitation.



Apart from this, government needs to allocate budget for special projects like: special Pre-departure Training (PDT) for outbound migrants on health and Covid-19 issues and international travel system, education for migrant families on best utilization of remittances and productive investment, and awareness raising on safe migration to overcome the challenges of post pandemic world for international travel and ethical recruitment of migrant worker and so on.



It is still uncertain what kind of mental and health care support may require to our workers while they continue international travelling in full swing in the post pandemic era. Thus, we need to think it critically-whether the government are allocating special funds for such challenges? Are we prepared or allocated adequate budget for our training centres to provide modern skill training as per the demand of different countries in the post-pandemic world (such as health workers, lab technicians, machine operators, nurses, or hospital waste management workers, etc.)?



For those who have played important role for stabilizing the country's economic growth during the pandemic and lockdown period through sending billions of dollars as remittances, will the budget reflect their necessity and welfare things in the upcoming budget? So still a question remains, will only the migrants have to generate money to run all the welfare activities for them, or will the government allocate more funds to address more welfare activities and skill enhancement of the migrant workers from its exchequer?

The writer is a Migration Analyst and Development Activist







Migration and people's movement around the world in search of better employment and for economic security for families has been considered as viable strategy of livelihood for Bangladesh since long time, as it brawls to accommodate a millions of unemployed people in its domestic labour market. According to BMET, in last five years (2017-2021) on average 5,50,000 people left the country annually as overseas workers in 162 countries, where average number of female migrant workers was72,000.While the government benefitted directly and indirectly from the remittances at national level and with the increase of purchase power and cash investment capacity of the migrant families, trivial steps from governments' end has taken so far to protect these people from pandemic, crisis, right violation and do some welfare things. While preparing national budget, every year government allocate a smaller portion from its exchequer for this sector and relevant ministry and keep the requirements at bottom of the list.In last fiscal year 2020-2021, the budget allocated for Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment was 641 crore taka which was only 0.113% of the total national budget. However, over 50% of which amount has been kept as operational cost and rest as development cost. For wellbeing of migrants, the budget kept insufficient amount except the funds provided by Wage Earners Welfare Board. Even the funds for Expatriate Welfare Bank (PKB) for disbursing migration or rehabilitation loan among the migrants have been sourced from Wage Earners Welfare Board.Within last one decade government embraced a number of praiseworthy welfare programs from Wage Earners Welfare Board and BMET which includes grant and compensation support for deceased migrant workers including carrying and burial support, grants for sick and injured workers, rescue and return of detained workers to home, safe home support, educational scholarships for destitute migrants' children, legal aid, 2% incentives for remittance transfer through regular channel, skill recognition, and special support for returnee migrant workers due to pandemic or crisis.As a remedial support to overcome grieve done by coronavirus pandemic, a special soft loan packages worth of taka 700 crore amassed by the government to distribute among the returnee migrants with only 4% interest for their survival. Moreover, in 2018 government made insurance as compulsory for outbound workers which were a pioneer step for ensuring protection of workers from risks and injuries while incentives to purchase the insurance scheme also provided by the Wage Earners Welfare Board to make it affordable for the migrants.As migration or overseas employment nowadays are tangled with development of a nation, the migration needs to pin at each of the national issues while preparing any policies, laws or development plans. Though government has placed the migration and issues related to migrant workers in its 8th five years' plan, however it has not been reflected enough while preparing national budget or categorizing the social safety net programs.In the national budged for the period 2020-21, government kept 95,574 crore taka under social safety net programs which was 16.83% of the total national budget and 3.01% of total GDP. Total 119 social protection programs have been considered for the social safety net programs where it covered 25 ministries and divisions. The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment and its wings like Expatriate Welfare Bank (PKB) and Technical Training Centres (TTCs) somehow allied in the Social Safety Net programs like: Employment Generation program (it kept 2000 crore taka in budget), Skills and Employment Program (SEP) (80 crore taka) and Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) (585.19 crore taka).However, there are other sectors and programs where it has the opportunity to link migrants and their left behind family members, especially those who are victim of fraudulence, trafficking or forcedly back to home before the end of job contract.For example, the migrant left behind family members includingspouse of migrant workers, parents or children and even the returnee female workers should be considered as beneficiary of social safety net programs like: Income Generating Activities for Women at Upazila (68.80 crore taka kept in 2020-21 budget) under Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Special assistance fund for women development & women entrepreneurs (125 crore taka) under Finance Division, and Women's skill based training for livelihoods (7.99 crore taka) under Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.The returnee migrants both male and female and their family members, who are poor, impoverish and has limited access to receive mainstream public and commercial services should be considered as beneficiary of programs like: Employment generation program (1650 crore taka kept in 2020-21 budget) for ultra-poor under Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, and Interest free microcredit program for RSS, RMC and Urban center (158 crore taka) under Ministry of Social Welfare. Apart from these, the government also has the scope to keep quota for destitute migrant workers and their families for Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) program (1756.93 crore), Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) program (940.10 crore), Food for Work (FFW) program (1043.04 crore) or Work for Money (WFM) program (1500 crore taka) through local government and implementing ministries.However, the budget allocated for these mentioned programs are lower while comparing with other programs like pensions for retired government employees (23000 crore taka kept in 2020-21 budget), Relief (3062 crore taka), Food Friendly Program (3844 crore taka), Interest subsidy for small industries (3000 crore taka), assistance for partial interest waiver of deferred loans of commercial banks (2000 crore taka), Agriculture Rehabilitation (2500 crore taka taka) and so on. Moreover, the budget for national legal aid was only 27.27 crore in last year, which is very insignificant for aid seekers including the migrant workers to get justice from any irregularities and exploitation.Apart from this, government needs to allocate budget for special projects like: special Pre-departure Training (PDT) for outbound migrants on health and Covid-19 issues and international travel system, education for migrant families on best utilization of remittances and productive investment, and awareness raising on safe migration to overcome the challenges of post pandemic world for international travel and ethical recruitment of migrant worker and so on.It is still uncertain what kind of mental and health care support may require to our workers while they continue international travelling in full swing in the post pandemic era. Thus, we need to think it critically-whether the government are allocating special funds for such challenges? Are we prepared or allocated adequate budget for our training centres to provide modern skill training as per the demand of different countries in the post-pandemic world (such as health workers, lab technicians, machine operators, nurses, or hospital waste management workers, etc.)?For those who have played important role for stabilizing the country's economic growth during the pandemic and lockdown period through sending billions of dollars as remittances, will the budget reflect their necessity and welfare things in the upcoming budget? So still a question remains, will only the migrants have to generate money to run all the welfare activities for them, or will the government allocate more funds to address more welfare activities and skill enhancement of the migrant workers from its exchequer?The writer is a Migration Analyst and Development Activist