

Black fungus infection and Covid-19



Medical experts say mucormycosis is an "opportunistic infection"--it latches on to people who are battling illnesses or are on medications that lower the body's ability to fight infections. In the midst of covid pandemic, India, first reported seeing it all of a sudden from the second week of May and within 15 days it reached 10,000 . As India struggles hard with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of new fungal infections have gone up. In general, there are various types of fungal infections such as candida, aspergillosis, cryptococcus, histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis.



Mucormycosis, candida and aspergillosis are the ones observed more in those with low immunity. Till now, three types of fungal cases have been reported in India: black, white and yellow. In India, the central government has asked all the states to declare black fungus as an epidemic. Bangladesh on 25 May 2021 officially confirmed the first death caused by black fungus. The case has raised fears among public health professionals as the infection is known to strike COVID-19 patients even after they recovered from the virus, adding another uphill challenge to the ongoing pandemic.



Bangladesh shares a more than 4,000-kilometer (2,485-mile) land border with India. A total of 17 Bangladeshis, who returned home from India through Benapole land port from April 26 to May 22, have tested positive for Covid-19. Some 3,444 Bangladeshis have returned home from India from April 26 to May 22 after obtaining a 'no-objection certificate' from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh. One can't say surely that these individuals are carrying Indian tripple/double variant of COVID -19 unless the corona samples are being sequenced. In addition, mucormycosis is a new threat they might carry.



Mucormycosis is caused by a group of molds (fungi). Fungi that most commonly cause mucormycosis are: Rhizopus species, Mucor species, Rhizomucor species, Syncephalastrum species, Cunninghamella Bertholletia, Apophysomyces species, and Lichtheimia species. Mucormycosis can present in many forms such as, gastrointestinal mucormycosis (more common in young children), rhinocerebral mucormycosis (more common in people with uncontrolled diabetes and in people who had a kidney transplant), disseminated mucormycosis, pulmonary mucormycosis (more common in people with cancer and in people who have had an organ transplant or a stem cell transplant) and cutaneous mucormycosis.



Both black and white fungus are caused by mucormycetes , which is present in the environment, but as they impact lungs and other vital organs they can be extremely dangerous . COVID-19 infection may induce significant and persistent lymphopenia which in turn increases the risk of opportunistic infections. Lymphopenia is a condition in which there is a lower-than-normal number of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) in the blood. Also called lymphocytic leukopenia and lymphocytopenia. It is also noted that 85% of the COVID-19 patients' laboratory findings showed lymphopenia. This means patients with severe COVID-19 have markedley lower absolute number of T lymphocytes, CD4+T and CD8+ T cells.



Since the lymphocytes play a major role in maintaining the immune homeostasis, the patients with COVID-19 are highly susceptible to fungal co-infections. Moreover, the aggressive disease course of the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages the lung tissues and alveolo-interstitial lesions which puts the COVID-19 infected person prone to getting invasive fungal infections, specifically those that are airborne or with primarily pulmonary entry. These include infections like pneumocystis and mucormycosis. Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection which is often life-threatening. It is characterized by vascular invasion by the fungal hyphae which leads to thrombosis and necrosis. However, it is not a communicable disease, meaning it does not spread from one person to another, like COVID-19 does.



Many medical experts believe that black fungus infection can occur if clean masks are not worn and the rooms are poorly ventilated. However, many experts say there is no clinical evidence to substantiate these reasons. However, the patients (both Covid and non- COVID ones) identified at many leading hospitals in India have presented themselves with mucormycosis or black-fungus and had a history of exhibiting poor hygienic practices, including wearing unwashed masks for a long time.



In many cases, it has been found that people who had contracted black fungus had self-medicated themselves on steroids, after their oxygen concentration levels had dropped, making them susceptible to this ailment. Covid-19 patients, diabetics with a story of uncontrolled sugar maintenance, and patients undergoing steroid treatment for longer durations are at a higher risk of contracting it. Delay in treatment can be extremely dangerous. Fewer cases of white fungus have been reported in comparison to black fungus. Some of its symptoms are similar to Covid's--cough, breathlessness and chest pain; some patients also complain of headaches and swelling. Both black and white fungus are caused by mucormycetes which is present in the environment.

Amid the rising number of black and white fungus cases in India, a person has now been diagnosed with a yellow fungus infection. In the national capital region (NCR), it has been witnessed first in Ghaziabad on Monday, May 24. Like black fungus and white fungus, yellow fungus too is a fungal infection, but it can be rather fatal and deadly as it begins internally--unlike the others where symptoms are visible.



Yellow fungus trait is often leads to a delay in its diagnosis. The characteristic of yellow fungus makes it very difficult to manage and more dangerous as early diagnosis is a necessity in such cases. Symptoms of yellow fungus are loss of appetite, lethargy and weight loss. In latter stages of the infection patients suffering from yellow fungus exhibit severe symptoms like sunken eyes due to malnutrition and organ failure, slow healing of wounds and oozing of pus from the wounds, and necrosis.



In this situation of burgeoning fungal threat we the Bangladeshi people should not overlook the disease's symptoms, especially if the suspected patients were infected by Covid-19 recently. To avoid fungal infection we should consult immediately with a doctor while we will see the following warning symptoms: sinusitis, nasal discharge (black or bloody), pain on the cheekbone, one-sided facial pain, numbness/swelling, blackish discolouration over the nose bridge, toothache, loosening of teeth, blurred or double vision with fever, skin lesion, thrombosis, chest pain and shortness of breath. Dental experts said that maintaining oral hygiene is a must to be safe from the disease. They also advised frequent changing of the toothbrush after testing Covid-19 negative.



Finally we should keep it in mind that the cost of treatment of patients with mucormycosis is substantial, due to prolong use of high cost antifungals, lengthy hospital stays and the management of adverse events. In extreme cases it will cost no less than 30-50 lac BDT.

HU Shekhar, Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Dhaka University







Mucormycosis, previously known as zygomycosis and colloquially known as 'Black fungus', is a severe fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucoromycetes. It can affect the sinuses, brain or lungs and therefore can be quite common in people suffering or recovering from COVID-19. The common symptoms linked to mucormycosis are swelling in one side of the face, fever, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of mouth.Medical experts say mucormycosis is an "opportunistic infection"--it latches on to people who are battling illnesses or are on medications that lower the body's ability to fight infections. In the midst of covid pandemic, India, first reported seeing it all of a sudden from the second week of May and within 15 days it reached 10,000 . As India struggles hard with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of new fungal infections have gone up. In general, there are various types of fungal infections such as candida, aspergillosis, cryptococcus, histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis.Mucormycosis, candida and aspergillosis are the ones observed more in those with low immunity. Till now, three types of fungal cases have been reported in India: black, white and yellow. In India, the central government has asked all the states to declare black fungus as an epidemic. Bangladesh on 25 May 2021 officially confirmed the first death caused by black fungus. The case has raised fears among public health professionals as the infection is known to strike COVID-19 patients even after they recovered from the virus, adding another uphill challenge to the ongoing pandemic.Bangladesh shares a more than 4,000-kilometer (2,485-mile) land border with India. A total of 17 Bangladeshis, who returned home from India through Benapole land port from April 26 to May 22, have tested positive for Covid-19. Some 3,444 Bangladeshis have returned home from India from April 26 to May 22 after obtaining a 'no-objection certificate' from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh. One can't say surely that these individuals are carrying Indian tripple/double variant of COVID -19 unless the corona samples are being sequenced. In addition, mucormycosis is a new threat they might carry.Mucormycosis is caused by a group of molds (fungi). Fungi that most commonly cause mucormycosis are: Rhizopus species, Mucor species, Rhizomucor species, Syncephalastrum species, Cunninghamella Bertholletia, Apophysomyces species, and Lichtheimia species. Mucormycosis can present in many forms such as, gastrointestinal mucormycosis (more common in young children), rhinocerebral mucormycosis (more common in people with uncontrolled diabetes and in people who had a kidney transplant), disseminated mucormycosis, pulmonary mucormycosis (more common in people with cancer and in people who have had an organ transplant or a stem cell transplant) and cutaneous mucormycosis.Both black and white fungus are caused by mucormycetes , which is present in the environment, but as they impact lungs and other vital organs they can be extremely dangerous . COVID-19 infection may induce significant and persistent lymphopenia which in turn increases the risk of opportunistic infections. Lymphopenia is a condition in which there is a lower-than-normal number of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) in the blood. Also called lymphocytic leukopenia and lymphocytopenia. It is also noted that 85% of the COVID-19 patients' laboratory findings showed lymphopenia. This means patients with severe COVID-19 have markedley lower absolute number of T lymphocytes, CD4+T and CD8+ T cells.Since the lymphocytes play a major role in maintaining the immune homeostasis, the patients with COVID-19 are highly susceptible to fungal co-infections. Moreover, the aggressive disease course of the SARS-CoV-2 virus damages the lung tissues and alveolo-interstitial lesions which puts the COVID-19 infected person prone to getting invasive fungal infections, specifically those that are airborne or with primarily pulmonary entry. These include infections like pneumocystis and mucormycosis. Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection which is often life-threatening. It is characterized by vascular invasion by the fungal hyphae which leads to thrombosis and necrosis. However, it is not a communicable disease, meaning it does not spread from one person to another, like COVID-19 does.Many medical experts believe that black fungus infection can occur if clean masks are not worn and the rooms are poorly ventilated. However, many experts say there is no clinical evidence to substantiate these reasons. However, the patients (both Covid and non- COVID ones) identified at many leading hospitals in India have presented themselves with mucormycosis or black-fungus and had a history of exhibiting poor hygienic practices, including wearing unwashed masks for a long time.In many cases, it has been found that people who had contracted black fungus had self-medicated themselves on steroids, after their oxygen concentration levels had dropped, making them susceptible to this ailment. Covid-19 patients, diabetics with a story of uncontrolled sugar maintenance, and patients undergoing steroid treatment for longer durations are at a higher risk of contracting it. Delay in treatment can be extremely dangerous. Fewer cases of white fungus have been reported in comparison to black fungus. Some of its symptoms are similar to Covid's--cough, breathlessness and chest pain; some patients also complain of headaches and swelling. Both black and white fungus are caused by mucormycetes which is present in the environment.Amid the rising number of black and white fungus cases in India, a person has now been diagnosed with a yellow fungus infection. In the national capital region (NCR), it has been witnessed first in Ghaziabad on Monday, May 24. Like black fungus and white fungus, yellow fungus too is a fungal infection, but it can be rather fatal and deadly as it begins internally--unlike the others where symptoms are visible.Yellow fungus trait is often leads to a delay in its diagnosis. The characteristic of yellow fungus makes it very difficult to manage and more dangerous as early diagnosis is a necessity in such cases. Symptoms of yellow fungus are loss of appetite, lethargy and weight loss. In latter stages of the infection patients suffering from yellow fungus exhibit severe symptoms like sunken eyes due to malnutrition and organ failure, slow healing of wounds and oozing of pus from the wounds, and necrosis.In this situation of burgeoning fungal threat we the Bangladeshi people should not overlook the disease's symptoms, especially if the suspected patients were infected by Covid-19 recently. To avoid fungal infection we should consult immediately with a doctor while we will see the following warning symptoms: sinusitis, nasal discharge (black or bloody), pain on the cheekbone, one-sided facial pain, numbness/swelling, blackish discolouration over the nose bridge, toothache, loosening of teeth, blurred or double vision with fever, skin lesion, thrombosis, chest pain and shortness of breath. Dental experts said that maintaining oral hygiene is a must to be safe from the disease. They also advised frequent changing of the toothbrush after testing Covid-19 negative.Finally we should keep it in mind that the cost of treatment of patients with mucormycosis is substantial, due to prolong use of high cost antifungals, lengthy hospital stays and the management of adverse events. In extreme cases it will cost no less than 30-50 lac BDT.HU Shekhar, Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Dhaka University