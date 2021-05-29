Video
Home Countryside

Strict measures taken at Niamatpur to prevent coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

NAOGAON, May 28: Local administration has taken strict measures in Niamatpur Upazila of the district to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A release was issued on Tuesday in this regard.
Check-posts have been set up in Azader crossing, Jonaki of Kharibari, Dhansura and Shibpur area in the upazila to control the movement of people.
Sub-Inspector of Niamatpur Police Station Sohrab Hossain, posted at a checkpost, said people are being requested to follow the health guidelines.
Niamatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Joya Maria Perera informed ban imposed on enter and exit of vehicles and people from neighbouring Chapainawabganj District, which is now under lockdown. But, goods-carrying transports are kept out of the purview of the ban.



