Farmers expect bumper maize production at Begumganj



A maize field in Begumganj Upazila. photo: observer

Seeing this year's bumper production of the maize, farmers are expecting good profit. To ensure their good yielding and fair price, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is assisting them.

According to sources at the DAE, there are different areas in Begumganj, which do not have irrigation facilities during the Rabi season; as a result, these areas remain un-farmed; only during the Aman season, paddy is cultivated in a limited scale; but expected yielding does not take place.

In this backdrop, The DAE has taken the maize-farming initiative; under the initiative, maize has been cultivated in Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chattogram, and Chandpur for the last three years; and the cultivation is going on under agriculture development project, revenue budget and agriculture incentive programme.

To make farmers interested, they are given exhibitions, free hybrid maize seeds, fertilisers and tools.

During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, 25 hybrid maize exhibitions have been implemented; 100 more farmers were provided with 2 kg hybrid maize seeds and 30 kg chemical fertilisers each.

This Rabi season, about 15 hectares of land in the upazila have been brought under the hybrid maize. With the popularly expanding maize farming, the area of fallow land is getting cropland status; farmers are benefitting.

Farmer Raihan of Dililpur Village at Rajganj Union said, "We are benefitting from the fallow cultivated land."

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Fayejunnesa said, "We are persuading farmers to cultivate maize on the land remaining fallow for long. They have farmed maize according to our advice, and it is expected they will be benefitted."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Rezaul Karim Bhuiya said, if the weather goes fair, farmers will get bumper production.

If they get fair price, the maize production will be expended further in the next year, he mentioned.

Begumganj Upazila Vice-Chairman Noor Hossain Masud said, "If any farmer in the upazila shows interest in farming maize, we will stand beside them."







BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, May 28: Marginal farmers are showing interest in cultivating maize on fallow land in Begumganj Upazila of the district.Seeing this year's bumper production of the maize, farmers are expecting good profit. To ensure their good yielding and fair price, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is assisting them.According to sources at the DAE, there are different areas in Begumganj, which do not have irrigation facilities during the Rabi season; as a result, these areas remain un-farmed; only during the Aman season, paddy is cultivated in a limited scale; but expected yielding does not take place.In this backdrop, The DAE has taken the maize-farming initiative; under the initiative, maize has been cultivated in Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chattogram, and Chandpur for the last three years; and the cultivation is going on under agriculture development project, revenue budget and agriculture incentive programme.To make farmers interested, they are given exhibitions, free hybrid maize seeds, fertilisers and tools.During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, 25 hybrid maize exhibitions have been implemented; 100 more farmers were provided with 2 kg hybrid maize seeds and 30 kg chemical fertilisers each.This Rabi season, about 15 hectares of land in the upazila have been brought under the hybrid maize. With the popularly expanding maize farming, the area of fallow land is getting cropland status; farmers are benefitting.Farmer Raihan of Dililpur Village at Rajganj Union said, "We are benefitting from the fallow cultivated land."Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Fayejunnesa said, "We are persuading farmers to cultivate maize on the land remaining fallow for long. They have farmed maize according to our advice, and it is expected they will be benefitted."Upazila Agriculture Officer Rezaul Karim Bhuiya said, if the weather goes fair, farmers will get bumper production.If they get fair price, the maize production will be expended further in the next year, he mentioned.Begumganj Upazila Vice-Chairman Noor Hossain Masud said, "If any farmer in the upazila shows interest in farming maize, we will stand beside them."