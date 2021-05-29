Video
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:06 AM
Home Countryside

Three killed, 35 injured in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondents

Three people have been killed and 35 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bhola and Barishal, on Thursday.
BHOLA: Three people were killed and five others injured as a bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Md Aziz, 40, Md Meraj, 35, and Md Sohag, 18, residents of Kamaruddin Village in the upazila.
They all were passengers of the auto-rickshaw.
Police and local sources said a bus smashed a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Ghuingarhat area on the Bhola-Char Fasson Road in the upazila in the afternoon, leaving three people dead on the spot and five others injured.
The injured were admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital.
Police, however, seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Superintendent of Bhola Police Sarker Mohammad Kaisar confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: At least 30 people were injured in a road accident on the Barishal-Bakerganj Road in the district on Thursday noon.
Police and local sources said a bus of 'Hawlader Paribahan' carrying 50 passengers overturned after losing its control over the steering in Bairagi Bari area at noon, which left at least 30 people injured.
The injured were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Barishal Port Police Station Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.


