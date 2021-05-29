Three electrocuted in three districts

Three people were electrocuted and three others received injuries in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Kurigram and Kishoreganj, in two days.

BARISHAL: A man and his son were electrocuted in Hizla Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Kashem Hawlader, 55, son of Shamsul Haque Hawlader, a resident of Sreepur Village in the upazila, and his son Muktar Hawlader, 30.

Monir Hossain, another son of Kashem Hawlader, was also injured in the incident.

Local sources said Kashem Hawlader came in contact with a live electric wire in Uttar Sreepur Village in the morning, which left him critically injured.

His sons Muktar and Monir also received severe injuries as they tried to save Kashem Hawlader at that time.

The injured were rushed to Hizla Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Kashem and Muktar dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hizla Police Station (PS) Asim Kumar Shikder confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A couple was injured as they came in contact with a live electric wire in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Two cows were electrocuted in the incident.

The injured persons are Aiyub Ali, a resident of Pashchim Dhaniram Village under Borobhita Union in the upazila, and his wife Mariam Begum.

Police and local sources said two cows were electrocuted as a live electric wire fell on those in the area at around 12pm.

The owner of the cows Aiyub Ali and his wife Mariam Begum were critically injured at that time as they came to save the cattle.

The injured were admitted to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex.

Fulbari PS OC (Investigation) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A madrasa boy was electrocuted in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Hridoy Mia, 16, was a tenth grader at Mangalbaria Kamil Madrasa. He was the son of Apon Mia, a resident of Chhetrakhali Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Hridoy came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing a damaged water pump in the house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital.

But, he died on way to the hospital.

Pakundia PS OC Md Sarwaar Jahan confirmed the incident.







