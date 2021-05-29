

Sneha’s 4th death anniv today

Sneha passed away on May 29 in 2017 while she was a sixth grader at Government Girls' High School in the district town.

She had been suffering from type 1 diabetes.

She left parents, elder sister and a host of relatives behind to mourn her death.

To mark the day, her family members chalked out different programmes on Saturday.

The programmes include offering special prayer at Pirojpur Municipality Graveyard Mosque in the town, doa-mahfil and distributing healthy diet among children.







