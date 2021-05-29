16 nabbed with drugs in six districts

A total of 16 people including a former member of Bangladesh Army have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Kishoreganj, Kurigram, Joypurhat, Cumilla, Dinajpur and Narayanganj, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: Two men were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Tarail and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 3kg of hemp in Tarail Upazila on Wednesday evening.

The arrested person is Md Babu Mia, 27, son of Md Nasir Mia, a resident of Kashimpur Village in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sakandor Jamtola Bazar area of the upazila in the evening and arrested Babu with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Tarail Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

On the other hand, RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with 515 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Md Ramjan Mia, 24, son of Md Dulal Mia, a resident of Bankata Chonkanda Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sidashori intersection area of Sadar Upazila in the evening and arrested Ramjan with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police detained four people along with 22kg of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The detained persons are Kafil Uddin, 29, Rafiqul Islam, 45, Ismail Hossain, 50, and Abdul Maleque, 50.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Nageshwari PS Palash Jamal said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Daknirpat Monneyarpara area at early hours and detained them with the hemp.

However, the arrested were sent to Kurigram jail following a court order, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Two men were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

RAB members, in a drive, arrested a man along with 162 bottles of phensedyl in Panchbibi Upazila on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Rana Islam, 22, a resident of Bhanaikushlia Village in Sadar Upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Masud Rana said on information, a team of elite force conducted a drive in Dargapara area at around 11am and detained him along with the contraband syrup.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the Panchbibi PS in this connection, the ASP added.

On the other hand, a former member of Bangladesh Army was arrested along with 2,000 yaba tablets in the district town early Monday.

Detained Bakul Hossain Sabu, 48, is a resident of Aramnaagar Mohallaa in the district town.

He retired from the post of Lance Corporal at Alikadam Cantonment in Bandarban District on June 21 in 2014, said Joypurhat Detective Branch (DB) of Police In-Charge Shahed Al Mamun.

On information, a team of DB police raided his house at early hours and detained him along with the yaba tablets and 71 blank cartridges.

He was an accused in a number of cases filed with different PSs including Joypurhat Sadar and Cox's Bazar Sadar.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act is underway in this connection.

CUMILLA: DB police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 10,000 yaba tablets from a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Juwel Mia, 28, son of Motaleb Mia of Lalmohan Upazila in Bhola, and Saiful Islam alias Jabbar, 30, son of late Jinda Sheikh of Joynagar Village in Bera Upazila of Pabna.

District DB Police OC Anwarul Azim said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Alekharchar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at dawn and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets from a truck.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail, the OC added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: RAB members arrested five drug dealers along with 34kg of hemp in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Shahadat Hossain, 32, son of late Kamal Haque, Abdul Qader, 38, son of Habu Mia, Faruq Gazi, 33, son of Abdur Rab Gazi, Ismail Hossain, 41, son of Anwar Hossain, and Selim, 35, son of Shafiq Mia. They all are residents of Chouddagram Upazila in Cumilla.

RAB-13 sources said a team of the elite force led by its Dinajpur Camp Nayeb Subedar Md Ful Mia set up a check post at Parbatipur Bypass Mor on the Parbatipur-Rangpur Road at around 10pm.

At that time, RAB members searched two private cars and seized the hemp.

Later, five persons of these two vehicles were arrested.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Parbatipur Model PS, the arrested were handed over to police on Tuesday night.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police detained a man along with 1,400 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

Detained Md Shah Jalal, 40, is a resident of Mograpara Chowrasta area in the upazila.

Sonargaon PS OC Mohammad Hafizur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kanchpur area on the Dhaka Chattogram Highway in the afternoon and nabbed Shah Jalal with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sonargaon PS in this connection, the OC added.







