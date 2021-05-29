Video
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:06 AM
Home Countryside

Cyclone Yaas affects mango trading in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

The photo shows buyerless Baneshwar Haat, the largest mango market in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, May 28: Cyclone Yaas has affected mango orchards and markets in the Rajshahi region.
According to local orchard owners and traders, rain and stormy wind caused by Cyclone Yaas have made it difficult for workers to pluck mangoes from large trees, for which, mangoes do not appear as per the demand in the markets.
On Thursday, visiting Baneshwar Haat, the largest mango market in the district, it was seen that, fewer mangoes were brought than that in the last few days. In the meantime, as per the instructions of the administration, all kinds of mangoes are being sold and bought in full swing. At the same time, Gopal Bhog and Ranipachanda Mango started appearing in the market from May 25.
However, mangoes have not been appeared in the market as per the demand for the last two days.
Taher Ali, who came from Bhalukgachhi Naodapara Village in the district to sell mangoes, said "The trees get wet in the torrential rains due to inclement weather. The wind is blowing hard from time to time. For this reason, the workers do not want to climb big trees taking risk for the last two days. I have come to sell mangoes as much as I have been able to pluck from the small trees."
Saiful Islam, a mango trader from Pabna, said there were more buyers than sellers in the mango market on Wednesday. He hopes more mangoes will appear within a few days.
Shahinur Rahman, a mango storekeeper at Baneshwar Bazar, said the market was not fully frozen this year as compared to last year's. Due to the inclement weather, the orchard owners are plucking fewer mangoes. However, as per the administrative instructions, Khirsapat mango will start appearing from Friday.
Osman Ali, leaseholder at Baneshwar Bazar, said Baneshwar is the largest mango market in the district. About two thousand workers work in the warehouses during the mango season. However, due to the bad weather in the last two days, their work has also decreased due to supply shortage of mangoes in the market.


