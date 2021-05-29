65 people detained in eight districts

A total of 65 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Manikganj, Kushtia, Sirajganj, Barguna, Joypurhat, Bandarban, Bogura and Brahmanbaria, recently.

MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested a man allegedly for uploading a video with derogatory comments on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

The arrested person is Sheikh Manik, 35, son of late Neyamat Ali, a resident of Daskandi Village in Shivalaya Upazila of the district.

He was arrested from Dhaka on Tuesday night and produced before a Manikganj court on Wednesday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shivalaya Police Station (PS) Firoz Kabir said Manik shared the video on his facebook wall on April 4.

Later on April 23, Imran Chowdhury, joint secretary of Shivalaya Upazila Muktijoddha Santan Command, filed a case against him.

KUSHTIA: Police have arrested much discussed Islamic speaker Mufti Amir Hamza from Sadar Upazila in the district.

A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from his house in Dabirabhita Village under Patikabari Union in the upazila on Monday afternoon.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC unit, confirmed the matter.

Asaduzzaman said Amir Hamza will be quizzed in a case at CTTC unit's headquarters in Dhaka.

The case is under investigation by the unit, the official added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested two suspected members of an intercity gang of thieves in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Ashraful Sheikj, 20, and Helal Sheikh, 40, residents of Niyogibari area under Mechhra Union in the upazila. They are involved in a number of theft incidents, police said.

Following some recent incidents of motorcycle lifting, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rupsha area at night and detained them.

Police also recovered three motorcycles from their possessions.

Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Bahauddin Faruqi confirmed the matter.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Thirty-seven fishermen were arrested in Patharghata Upazila of the district early Sunday for catching fish during 65-day ban on fishing off the Bay of Bengal.

Patharghata South Station Coast Guard detained them from Bishkhali and Boleshwar Barani canals in Patharghata Municipality at around 5am.

Lt Fahim Shahriar of the coast guard said they were detained along with a large number of fish and three trawlers.

Patharghata Upazila Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar Opu said the fish was sold at public auction at Patharghata BFDC wholesale fish market at around 10am.

The trawler owner was fined the same amount as the fish was sold, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested 13 people in the district town on Saturday evening on charge their involvement in unsocial work.

The arrested are: Hanufa Khatun, 35, wife of Khokon Mia, Maleka Khatun, 48, wife of Abu Taher, Aslam Hossain, 32, son of Mantu Mia, and Tumpa Khatun, 22, daughter of Abdur Rashid, residents of Natunhat Sheikhpara Moholla in the district town; Abu Musa, 20, son of Azizul Haque of Goal Bhita Village, and Rita Rani, 38, wife of Komal of Adaipur Biswaspara Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of Naogaon; Boishakhi Khatun, 22, wife of Abdul Maleq of Shantanagar Moholla in Akkelpur Upazila, Shilpi Khatun, 26, wife of Babu Akhter, Ibrahim, 45, son of Badiuzzaman of Nandail Village in Kalai Upazila, Mamun, 35, son of Tofazzal Hossain, Rozi, 30, wife of Shahajan of Sheikhpara Moholla, Momena Khatun, 32, daughter of Mokles of Kusumpur Village in Khetlal Upazila, and Rozina, 26, wife of Rezaul Karim of Udaypur Village in Kalai Upazila of Joypurhat.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Natunhat area of the district town in the evening and arrested them from two houses.

The arrested have been involving unethical business in the area for long, the OC added.

BANDARBAN: Six people have been detained on Friday and Saturday in connection with the killing of three members of a family in Lama Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are deceased Majeda's brothers-in-law Md Shah Alam, 40, and Md Abdul Khaleque, 40, her elder sister Rahela Begum, 40, Rahela's husband Md Abdur Rahim, 48, Md Sayedur Rahman, and local youth Md Rabiul Hasan, 21.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Lama Circle) Md Rizwanul Islam said police arrested five of them on Friday night while Rabiul on Saturday morning from Champatali area under Lama Municipality.

Earlier, police recovered three bodies lying in the bedroom of an expatriate's house in the area on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Majeda Begum, 40, wife of Kuwait expatriate Nur Mohammad, and their daughters Rafi, 13, and 10-month-old Nuri.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police detained four gamblers from Nandigram Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Asadul Haq, 45, Ali, 28, Firoz Ahmed Bhutan, 45, and Ratan Ali, 35.

They were detained from Kalikapur Village in the afternoon red-handed while gambling.

A case under the Gambling Act was filed with Nandigram PS in this connection.

Nandigram PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the matter.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police have arrested a fugitive convict in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Bashir Mia, 44, a resident of Jarapur Village in the upazila.

Akhaura PS OC Mizanur Rahman said the law enforcers arrested Bashir from his house in the afternoon.

Three drug cases were filed with the PS against him, while he was sentenced five years in jail and fined Tk 5,000 in a case.

However, the arrested was sent to Brahmanbaria Jail, the OC added.

















