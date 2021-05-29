Video
Obituary

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Abul Hossain Company
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Abul Hossain Company, president of Patarihat Taheria Women's Dakhil Madrasa Committee and former member of Char Falkon Union Parishad in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Wednesday evening. He was 62.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Patarihat area in the morning.
He left wife, six sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Afsar Ali Mandol
CHATMOHAR, PABNA: Afsar Ali Mandol, women's affair officer of Chatmohar Upazila in the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at around 5pm on Wednesday.
He was 51.
He had been suffering from kidney diseases.
Earlier, he tested positive for coronavirus in December, 2020.
Later, he has been recovered from the virus.
He left wife, four sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Zakir Hossain Jelal
BARISHAL: Zakir Hossain Jelal, member of Shaheed A Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club and former councillor of Barishal City Corporation, died at around 8pm on Tuesday. He was 60.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Barishal Zila School Field after Asr prayer.
Later, he was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.
He left wife, one son, three brothers and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.


