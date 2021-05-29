275 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, May 28: Some 275 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 34,357 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Health Department sources confirmed the information on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the highest 159 people have tested positive for the virus in Chapainawabganj on Tuesday and the second highest 39 cases were reported in Rajshahi.

Besides, four people have been infected with the virus in Naogaon, nine in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 26 in Bogura, eight in Sirajganj and 20 in Pabna districts. A total of 533 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

The highest 309 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 81 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 28 people died in Chapainawabganj, 38 in Naogaon, 21 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 22 in Pabna districts. Among the total infected, 31,018 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.









