Five minor children among seven drown in six districts

Seven people including five minor children drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Gopalganj, Naogaon, Barishal, Kishoreganj, Pabna and Bhola, in four days.

GOPALGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Safwan Mridha, 4, son of Keramat Mridha, a resident of Tupuria Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Md Aminul Islam said Safwan fell in a pond nearby the house at dawn while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond at around 6:30am and took to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A young man drowned in a water body in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Raihan, 25, son of Golam Hossain, a resident of Boro Shibpur Kanthalbari Village under Jahanpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Raihan was an epilepsy patient.

However, he fell in a water body in the area and drowned.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A priest drowned in a pond in the city on Wednesday night.

Deceased Biprabrata Basu, 58, was the priest of Ramkrishna Mission in the city.

Local sources said he fell in a pond in Ramkrishna Mission while washing a mug and went missing.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered his body from the pond.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

Barishal River Fire Service Station Officer Sharafat Ali Tuhin confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rowja Moni, 2, daughter of Mostafa Mia of Kodalia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rowja fell in a pond nearby the house while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the pond.

Pakundia PS OC Md Sarowar Jahan confirmed the incident.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Two minor children drowned in the Ichamati River in Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Maisha Khatun, 8, daughter of Ashiq of Boailmari Village under Santhia Municipality, and Taisha Khatun, 8, daughter of Rezaul of Char Boyale Village in Sujanagar Upazila of the district. They were cousins.

Local sources said the minor girls went missing in the river in Boailmari Pashchimpara area at noon while bathing in it.

Later, the family members rescued them and took to Santhia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the children dead.

Santhia Upazila Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar confirmed the incident.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Lamia Begum, 7, daughter of Lokman of Ward No. 9 Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila. She was a student of Fakirhat Nurani and Hafezia Madrasa.

The deceased's family sources said Lamia went missing in a pond nearby the house at around 2pm while bathing in it.

Later, family members rescued her from the pond and took to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Naimul Hasnat confirmed the incident.





