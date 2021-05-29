River erosion takes serious turn at Kunderpara of Gaibandha



The photo shows river erosion has taken serious turn at Kunderpara in Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

Kunderpara, a high land located on the eastern side of the river which is used as flood shelter centre where hundreds of flood-affected char people of the union took shelter during the flood and stayed there until the flood situation improved.

Besides this, around 100 business establishments or shops were also established on Kunderpara high land from where the char people used to purchase their food items and other essentials every day.

In addition, a local reputed NGO, namely Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), also established a high school on Kunderpara high land with the aim of ensuring education to the children of char people.

In a word, the Kunderpara high land is very important place for its various reasons as the government and non-government organisations would distribute relief materials to flood-affected char people from the high land on an emergency basis during the time of natural calamity.

The char people of the union are so much worried as their only high land used for various purpose is being devoured by the river Brahmaputra in recent days.

Abdus Salam Jakir, chairman of Kamarjani Union, said, the char people of the union would suffer much if the Kunderpara high land was eroded by the river.

Due to the erosion by the river, many of the char families of Kunderpara area were shifted to another place, but they are in tension as their homesteads might go under water during the coming floods.

The chairman communicated with the administration and the officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) here and requested them to check the erosion of Kunderpara high land but there was no positive response from them.

When contacted, Executive Engineer of BWDB here Mokhlasur Rahman said, they heard the erosion at the Kunderpara high land of Kamarjani Union, but they have nothing to do.

In reply to a query he said, the high land is located at the middle point of the river as there is a river on the eastern side of the high land, so the BWDB would not work there for not having policy of the board.

However, the civil society members of the district urged the district and upazila administrations including donor organisations to stand beside the river-eroded people with positive attitude and distribute relief materials like corrugated iron sheet and food items to them as early as possible to mitigate their sufferings.



