Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 murdered in three districts

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondents

Three people including a schoolgirl have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Manikganj and Noakhali, recently.
BOGURA: A night guard was slaughtered by miscreants in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district at early hours on Friday.
Deceased Joynal Abedin, 70, son of late Mir Box, was a resident of Kottapara Village in the upazila. He was a night guard at Sujabad Uttarpara Madrasa.
Police sources said some unidentified miscreants have slaughtered Joynal Abedin at early hours and fled away.
Being informed, police recovered the body from a classroom in the madrasa in the morning and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Foisal Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
MANIKGANJ: Miscreants slaughtered a young man in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Ramjan Ali, 30, was the son of late Lebu Mia, a resident of Shimulia Village under Shimulia Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ramjan lived in a rented house at Uttara in Dhaka.
He came to the village to see his sick mother on Thursday night. But, miscreants slaughtered him on the way.
Later, locals spotted the body at a charland in the village and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
ASP Tania Sultana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
NOAKHALI: A schoolgirl was allegedly beaten to death by her stepmother in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased, Shabnur Akhter, 12, was the daughter of Abul Kashem of Adarsha Village under Harani Union in the upazila. She was a fifth grader at a local government primary school.
The deceased's father alleged that his wife Khaleda Akhter beaten Shabnur to death on Monday and dumped the body into a water body nearby the house.
Later, locals saw the body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday noon.
The body bore several injury marks.
However, Khaleda Akhter went into hiding soon after the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strict measures taken at Niamatpur to prevent coronavirus
Farmers expect bumper maize production at Begumganj
Three killed, 35 injured in road mishaps in two districts
Three electrocuted in three districts
Sneha’s 4th death anniv today
16 nabbed with drugs in six districts
Cyclone Yaas affects mango trading in Rajshahi
65 people detained in eight districts


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft