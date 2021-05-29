3 murdered in three districts

Three people including a schoolgirl have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Manikganj and Noakhali, recently.

BOGURA: A night guard was slaughtered by miscreants in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district at early hours on Friday.

Deceased Joynal Abedin, 70, son of late Mir Box, was a resident of Kottapara Village in the upazila. He was a night guard at Sujabad Uttarpara Madrasa.

Police sources said some unidentified miscreants have slaughtered Joynal Abedin at early hours and fled away.

Being informed, police recovered the body from a classroom in the madrasa in the morning and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Foisal Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

MANIKGANJ: Miscreants slaughtered a young man in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Ramjan Ali, 30, was the son of late Lebu Mia, a resident of Shimulia Village under Shimulia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ramjan lived in a rented house at Uttara in Dhaka.

He came to the village to see his sick mother on Thursday night. But, miscreants slaughtered him on the way.

Later, locals spotted the body at a charland in the village and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

ASP Tania Sultana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NOAKHALI: A schoolgirl was allegedly beaten to death by her stepmother in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased, Shabnur Akhter, 12, was the daughter of Abul Kashem of Adarsha Village under Harani Union in the upazila. She was a fifth grader at a local government primary school.

The deceased's father alleged that his wife Khaleda Akhter beaten Shabnur to death on Monday and dumped the body into a water body nearby the house.

Later, locals saw the body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday noon.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, Khaleda Akhter went into hiding soon after the incident.







