Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:05 AM
Black Lives Matter founder quits amid criticism

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, May 28: A co-founder of Black Lives Matter announced Thursday that she is stepping down as executive director of the movement's foundation. She decried what she called a smear campaign from a far-right group, but said neither that nor recent criticism from other Black organizers influenced her departure.
Patrisse Cullors, who has been at the helm of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for nearly six years, said she is leaving to focus on other projects, including the upcoming release of her second book and a multiyear TV development deal with Warner Bros Her last day with the foundation is Friday.
 "I've created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave," Cullors said.    -AP



