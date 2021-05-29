US not to rejoin Open Skies treaty with Russia

WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States told Russia on Thursday it will not rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, a US official reportedly said.

Citing unnamed US officials, The Associated Press reported that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the Russians that the Biden administration had decided not to re-enter the treaty, which had allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries before President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact.

Thursday's decision means only one major arms control treaty between the nuclear powers - the New START treaty - will remain in place. Trump had done nothing to extend New START, which would have expired earlier this year. -AL JAZEERA







