Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:05 AM
ASEAN opposes arms embargo on Myanmar

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

JAKARTA, May 28 Nine Southeast Asian countries have urged the United Nations not to endorse a freeze on arms sales to Myanmar, according to a report from Benar News.
The report by the affiliate of the U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia, quoted a Liechtenstein diplomat as saying the nine states wrote a letter to nations sponsoring a draft U.N. General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, where a Feb. 1 coup has sparked mass protests and a bloody crackdown by the military-led junta.
The news outlet said the letter asked countries sponsoring the draft resolution to remove a sentence calling for "an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons and munitions" to Myanmar.    -REUTERS


