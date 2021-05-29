ASEAN opposes arms embargo on Myanmar

JAKARTA, May 28 Nine Southeast Asian countries have urged the United Nations not to endorse a freeze on arms sales to Myanmar, according to a report from Benar News.

The report by the affiliate of the U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia, quoted a Liechtenstein diplomat as saying the nine states wrote a letter to nations sponsoring a draft U.N. General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, where a Feb. 1 coup has sparked mass protests and a bloody crackdown by the military-led junta.

The news outlet said the letter asked countries sponsoring the draft resolution to remove a sentence calling for "an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons and munitions" to Myanmar. -REUTERS







