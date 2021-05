Sri Lankan Navy soldiers work to remove debris washed ashore





Sri Lankan Navy soldiers work to remove debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the ninth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on May 28. Millions of plastic granules wash up at the holiday resort of Kalutara, a day after similar pollution at Negombo. photo : AFP