Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:04 AM
Assad wins 4th term with 95pc of Syria vote

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

DAMASCUS, May 28:  Bashar al-Assad will serve a fourth term in office after winning Syria's presidential election. Parliamentary speaker Hammouda Sabbagh told a live conference that Assad had won 95.1% of the vote, and that turnout was 78.6%.
His two challengers, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmed Mari, gained 1.5% and 3.3% of the vote respectively. Syria's opposition called the vote a farce, while the US and European countries said it was not free or fair.
As he cast his ballot on Wednesday, Assad said the West's opinion counted for "zero". Syria has been devastated by a decade-long conflict that erupted after Assad's government responded with deadly force to peaceful pro-democracy protests in March 2011. The fighting has left at least 388,000 people dead and caused half the population to flee their homes, including almost six million refugees abroad.
The election was held in government-controlled areas of the country and in some Syrian embassies      overseas.
Standing against him were former state minister Abdallah Salloum Abdallah and Mahmud Merhi, a member of the so-called "tolerated opposition", long dismissed by exiled opposition leaders as an extension of the regime.
On the eve of the election, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Italy said the poll was "neither free nor fair", and Syria's fragmented opposition has called it a "farce". But few doubted that the 55-year-old Assad, an ophthalmologist by training, would be re-elected.
In the last multi-candidate poll in 2014, Assad won 88 percent of the vote. Huge election posters glorifying Assad had mushroomed across the two-thirds of the country under his control in the lead-up to Wednesday's poll.    -AFP


