Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:04 AM
Home Foreign News

53 countries demand answers from WHO on sex abuse claims

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, May 28: Fifty-three countries voiced alarm on Friday at reports that World Health Organization leaders knew of sexual abuse allegations against the UN agency's staff and failed to report them.
In a joint statement, the United States, the European Union, Britain, Japan and others demanded WHO chiefs display "strong and exemplary leadership" on preventing sexual abuse, following media reports that WHO management knew of alleged cases in the DR Congo and did not act.
A report by the Associated Press news agency earlier this month said internal emails revealed that the WHO's management was aware of sexual abuse claims in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2019 and was asked how to handle it.
Delivering the joint statement to the WHO's main annual assembly, Canadian Ambassador Leslie Norton said the tone "must be set from the top" and that the 53 countries wanted "credible outcomes" on tackling the issue.
"Since January 2018, we have been raising deep concerns about allegations relating to matters of sexual exploitation and abuse, and sexual harassment, as well as abuse of authority, in regard to WHO activities," she said.
At a meeting of the WHO executive board's programme, budget and administration committee last week, member states and the WHO secretariat discussed this issue in a "robust and transparent manner," the statement said. "We expressed alarm at the suggestions in the media that WHO management knew of reported cases of sexual exploitation and abuse, and sexual harassment and had failed to report them, as required by UN and WHO protocol, as well as at allegations that WHO staff acted to suppress the cases."    -AFP


