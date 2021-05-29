Twitter ‘undermining’ India law

NEW DELHI, May 28: India's government Thursday accused Twitter of working to undermine its legal system, escalating a battle between authorities and social media giants over new IT rules.

The US company accused police of "intimidation" after they visited its offices in the capital New Delhi to serve a notice over an inquiry into a "manipulated media" label it placed on a tweet by the ruling party's spokesman.

Twitter also slammed new regulations that its peers and digital rights activists say will threaten privacy guarantees. The government -- which says they are needed to investigate offences relating to the country's sovereignty, national security as well as sexually explicit material -- hit back and accused Twitter of seeking to "undermine India's legal system".

The government added that "representatives of social media companies including Twitter are and will always remain safe in India and there is no threat to their personal safety and security."

But critics say Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is seeking to stifle online opposition in what is a huge market for Twitter, Facebook and others -- accusations the government rejects. The new rules demand that social media companies give details of the "first originator" of posts deemed to undermine India's sovereignty, state security or public order.

Twitter has expressed concerns over "freedom of expression in India", days after the police visited their offices. The police served notice to the social media giant after it labelled a tweet as "manipulated media".

Twitter had applied the label to a tweet by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra. The incident came amid tense relations between the Indian government and digital companies over new regulatory rules. -AFP







