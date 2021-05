Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at a vigil for victims of a shooting







Family members of Paul Delacruz Megia mourn at a vigil for victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27. The gunman killed nine people while a Biden administration official said the shooter spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines. Photo : Reuters