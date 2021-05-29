

UN to probe crimes during Gaza conflict

The resolution, which passed with 24 of the council's 47 members in favour, will spur an unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and their "root causes" in the decades-long Middle East conflict.

The text, which was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was debated during a special one-day council session focused on the surge in deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians this month.

Opening the session, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced particular concern about the "high level of civilian fatalities and injuries" from the attacks on Gaza, and warned the Israeli attacks on the enclave "may constitute war crimes".

She also said Hamas's "indiscriminate" firing of rockets at Israel was "a clear violation of international humanitarian law".

The Palestinian foreign ministry saluted a move it said "reflects the determination of the international community to move forward in the path of accountability, law enforcement, and protection of Palestinian human rights."

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed it as "shameful." "Today's shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council's blatant anti-Israel obsession," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The United Nations has appealed for $95m to help Palestinians over the next three months in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, after 11 days of the worst fighting between Israel and Palestinians in years.

Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said the UN was currently looking at immediate aid needs and would then assess the longer term damage and how much might be needed for reconstruction.

She said the appeal launched on Thursday was to address "very immediate needs," such as food, health, medicine, medical supplies, quick repairs to infrastructure and cash assistance. On top of the appeal, the UN has also already released $22.5m from other funds to help meet needs.

Palestinian officials put reconstruction costs at tens of millions of dollars in Gaza, where health authorities said at least 254 people were killed during the 11 days of fighting.

Medics said rocket fire and guided missile attacks from Palestinian groups such as Hamas killed 13 people in Israel. A truce was reached on Friday.

Before a truce took hold last Friday, Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict, the health ministry in Gaza says. -AFP







