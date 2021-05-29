Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of French Open draw

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

PARIS, MAY 28: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the three most successful men in Grand Slam tennis history, were on Thursday all drawn in the same half of the French Open.
Having slipped to number three in the world, it was always likely that Nadal, the 13-time champion, would face top-ranked Djokovic before the final.
The two great rivals could now meet in the semi-finals this year.
Tournament director Guy Forget admitted that the idea of bumping up Nadal to the second seeding instead of Daniil Medvedev, who has never won a match in Paris, had crossed their minds.
At Wimbledon, a player's grass court form and record are taken into consideration when seedings are decided.
"Clay today is a real specialist surface but we decided to follow the ATP rankings," said Forget.
"Medvedev didn't steal his ranking; he has earned it.
"It may seem unbalanced on paper, but if Rafa wants to win a 14th title here, he's going to have to beat Novak. Whether he beats him in the final or in the semi-finals...."
"Besides, it would be an insult to Medvedev to tell him that he is seeded out of place."
Djokovic has lost three finals to Nadal at the French Open in 2012, 2014 and then last year, when the Spaniard swept to victory, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.
Djokovic, the 2016 champion, is top seed and could possibly face 2009 winner Federer in the quarter-finals.
All three men are chasing history at the French Open which starts on Sunday.
Nadal and Federer, seeded eight, are locked on 20 Grand Slams each while Djokovic, who has 18, can become the first man in over half a century to win all four majors on more than one occasion.
It is the first time that the three heavyweights of the sport have been drawn in the same half at a major.
However, it has meant a top-heavy draw when it comes to Grand Slam calibre.
The 'Big Three' have 58 majors between them. Also in their section in 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic.
The lower half of the draw boasts just one Slam win -- the 2020 US Open title of world number four Dominic Thiem.
Nadal, who has a 100-2 record at the tournament, starts his bid for a 14th French Open title against Alexei Popyrin of Australia, the world number 62.
Nadal's most likely quarter-final opponent is Russia's Andrey Rublev who defeated him at the Monte Carlo Masters last month.
Nadal insists his coronation as a 14-time champion in Paris is far from certain.
"No-one is invincible, anywhere," he told AFP.
Djokovic tackles 66th-ranked Tennys Sandgren of the United States in his first round match while Federer, playing the tournament for the first time since 2019, begins against a qualifier.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of French Open draw
Barty doesn't share Osaka media fear
Japan extends virus emergency until month before Games
India, SAsia teams to be vaccinated before Tokyo Olympics: IOC
Nike says split with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sex assault probe
Juventus sack coach Pirlo after one season
'Nothing' in Tottenham contact with Pochettino: PSG source
Fair enough to announce joint winners in a ‘no result’ match !


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft