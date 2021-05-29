Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barty doesn't share Osaka media fear

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

PARIS, MAY 28: World number one Ashleigh Barty said Friday that she will not be following closest rival Naomi Osaka in boycotting French Open press conferences, insisting talking to media is "kind of part of the job".
Japanese star Osaka caused a stir at Roland Garros by announcing that she will refuse to carry out any press activity at the tournament, claiming she fears the effect of them on her mental health.
The four-time major winner believes the traditional post-match inquests are akin to "kicking people when they are down".
However, 2019 French Open winner Barty says carrying out media duties are part and parcel of the job.
"We know what we sign up for as professional tennis players," the 25-year-old Australian said.
"I can't really comment on what Naomi is feeling or her decisions she makes. At times press conference are hard of course but it's also not something that bothers me.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of French Open draw
Barty doesn't share Osaka media fear
Japan extends virus emergency until month before Games
India, SAsia teams to be vaccinated before Tokyo Olympics: IOC
Nike says split with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sex assault probe
Juventus sack coach Pirlo after one season
'Nothing' in Tottenham contact with Pochettino: PSG source
Fair enough to announce joint winners in a ‘no result’ match !


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft