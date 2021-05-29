Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Five-substitute rule extended to 2022 World Cup: IFAB

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

LAUSANNE, MAY 28: Teams at the World Cup in Qatar will be able to use five substitutes per match after football's rule-making body on Friday extended the right until the end of 2022.
IFAB said the rule, first introduced last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will remain in place until December 31, 2022, "for all top-level competitions".
It said the decision to extend the rule "follows a global analysis of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on football, as well as representations from several key stakeholders from across the football community".
Teams used to be allowed just three substitutes but leading coaches have argued that the pandemic has led to competitions being played in a condensed format or time period, placing extra physical demands on players.
The move to increase the number of substitutes has already been implemented in the Champions League and Europa League and will be in place at the European Championship that kicks off on June 11.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of French Open draw
Barty doesn't share Osaka media fear
Japan extends virus emergency until month before Games
India, SAsia teams to be vaccinated before Tokyo Olympics: IOC
Nike says split with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sex assault probe
Juventus sack coach Pirlo after one season
'Nothing' in Tottenham contact with Pochettino: PSG source
Fair enough to announce joint winners in a ‘no result’ match !


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft