GM Niaz shares point after eighth round

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

GM Niaz Murshed split point with GM Ghaem Ehsan Maghami of Iran and secured five points after the eighth or penultimate round matches of the Asian Continental Individual Chess Championship (Hybrid Chess) held on Friday.
GM Enamul Hossain and IM Moahmmad Fahad Rahman earned 4.5 points each and IM Abu Sufian Shakil bagged four points while FM Subrota Biswas secured 3.5 points after the eighth round matches which were held today.
In the eighth or penultimate round matches, GM Niaz Murshed split point with GM Ghaem Ehsan Maghami of Iran. GM Niaz played with black in the Bogo Indian game and drew after 40 moves. GM Razib also shared point with GM Vakhidov Jakhongir of Uzbekistan. GM Razib played with white pieces against Grunfeld defense of GM Jakhongir and the match continued to the exchange variation. GM Razid had better position but the game ended draw at 43rd moves.
IM Fahad beat Lorenzo Kimuel Aaron of Philippines. IM Fahad played with black pieces to choose Sicilian Defense and continued against classical variation and IM Fahad won at 49th moves. IM Shakil lost to IM Raymond Song of Chinese Taipei and FM Subrota lost to IM Quizon Daniel of Philippines.
The ninth or last round matches begin tomorrow (Saturday) at 12 pm (BST) with Bangladesh chess players will play their matches from the Bangladesh Chess Federation hall room.     -BSS


