

National football team reach Qatar

A Qatar Air Lines flight, carrying the national football team, landed at Doha airport at 1:10 pm (local time). All members of the team are healthy and fine, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release this afternoon.

Earlier, a 32-memebr of Bangladesh national football team left here for Qatar Friday morning.

The 32-memebr Bangladesh team included twenty three players and nine team officials.

According to the fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, India and Oman on June 3, 7 and 15 respectively.

Bangladesh squad - Sahidul Alam, Rasel Mahmud, Anisur Rahman, Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Rimon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Abibur Rahman Sohag, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Mohammad Emon, Jamal Bhuyan, Abdullah, Masuk Miah Zoni, Sohel Rana, Biplo Ahamed, Matin Miah, Rakib Hossain, Manik Hossain Molla, Mehadi Hasan, Suman Reza and Mohammad Jewel.

Team official-Iqbal Hossain (tam manager), James Day (head coach), Stuart Paul Watkiss (assistant coach), Leslie Cleevely (goalkeeping coach), Ivan Razlog (fitness coach), Hasan Mahmud (media officer), Nafiuzzaman (team doctor), Fuad Hasan Hawlader (physio) and Mohammad Mohsin (team attendant). -BSS







