Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National football team reach Qatar

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

National football team reach Qatar

National football team reach Qatar

The Bangladesh national football team reached Qatar safely on Friday to take part in their remaining three matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 (preliminary joint round).
A Qatar Air Lines flight, carrying the national football team, landed at Doha airport at 1:10 pm (local time). All members of the team are healthy and fine, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release this afternoon.
Earlier, a 32-memebr of Bangladesh national football team left here for Qatar Friday morning.
The 32-memebr Bangladesh team included twenty three players and nine team officials.
According to the fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, India and Oman on June 3, 7 and 15 respectively.
Bangladesh squad - Sahidul Alam, Rasel Mahmud, Anisur Rahman, Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Rimon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Abibur Rahman Sohag, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Mohammad Emon, Jamal Bhuyan, Abdullah, Masuk Miah Zoni, Sohel Rana, Biplo Ahamed, Matin Miah, Rakib Hossain, Manik Hossain Molla, Mehadi Hasan, Suman Reza and Mohammad Jewel.
Team official-Iqbal Hossain (tam manager), James Day (head coach), Stuart Paul Watkiss (assistant coach), Leslie Cleevely (goalkeeping coach), Ivan Razlog (fitness coach), Hasan Mahmud (media officer), Nafiuzzaman (team doctor), Fuad Hasan Hawlader (physio) and Mohammad Mohsin (team attendant).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of French Open draw
Barty doesn't share Osaka media fear
Japan extends virus emergency until month before Games
India, SAsia teams to be vaccinated before Tokyo Olympics: IOC
Nike says split with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sex assault probe
Juventus sack coach Pirlo after one season
'Nothing' in Tottenham contact with Pochettino: PSG source
Fair enough to announce joint winners in a ‘no result’ match !


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft