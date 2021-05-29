Lanka survive whitewash, Bangladesh clinch title 2-1





Sri Lanka's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal (L) during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: AFP

Guests thereby, escaped clean sweep disgrace and registered 1st point in ICC World Cup Super League.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had chosen to bat first winning the toss awarding three national caps. Biruna Fernando, Chamika Kurunaratne and Ramesh Mendis made their ODI debuts while Niroshan Dickwella came back in the playing eleven. Guests eventually dropped Asana Bandara, Dasun Sanaka, Isuru Udana and Lakshan Sandakan to entertain four changes.

Skipper Kusal Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka gave a stormy start to Sri Lanka to hammer Bangladesh bowlers and had pulled together 82 runs from 11 overs only. Gunathilaka was the 1st man to return dugout after windy 39 off 33. Taskin Ahmed sent him to dressing room, who stroke again is the 12th over to claim the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. Nassanka went for a duck.

Perera pairing with Kusal Mendis added 69 runs in the 3rd wicket's partnership before Mendis going out for 22 runs. The 65-run 4th wicket stand between Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva guided visitors toward a bulky total.

Perera's captain's knock of 120 runs from 122 balls came to an end as the new blood Shoriful Islam gave the very important breakthrough to Bangladesh. Dickwella scored seven and Wanindu Hasaranga 18 beside two unbeaten batsmen Dhananjaya and Ramesh. Dhananjaya scored 55 while Ramesh managed eight as Sri Lanka posted well-defendable 286 runs on the board losing six wickets from stipulated 50 overs.

Taskin had hauled four wickets while Shoriful took one for Bangladesh.

Chasing a big but chase-able target, Bangladesh top-order collapsed again. Naim Sheikh, got the chance to bat on for the 1st time in the series, in place of Liton Das, had gone for a single. Shakib Al Hasan once again frustrated with the bat and had departed for four runs only. Captain Tamim managed to sustain 29 balls for 17 runs as hosts had been struggling in the middle with 28 runs losing three wickets.

The danger deepened with the departure of two good looking batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mosaddek Hossain. Mushfiq, the leading scorer of the series, got down putting 28 runs while Mosaddek was dismissed scoring 51. Mahmudullah, the last Bangladesh fighter, got no support from late-order batters, who departed for 55 runs. Afif Hossain gathered 16 runs while both Mahei Miraz and Taskin Ahmed went for a duck. Bangladesh however, managed to post 189 runs on the board before being wrapped up in the 3rd ball of the 43rd over.

Chameera scalped five wickets spending 16 runs while Hasaranga and Mendis took two wickets apiece.

Tigers dominated over the guests in all three departments in previous two matches to register a 33-run victory in the series starter followed by a massive 103-run victory in the rain interrupted clash to secure the title of the series 2-1.

Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka adjudged the Man of the Match while Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh became the Man of the Series.







Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh 2021Captain's knock of 120 runs from Kusal Perera followed by five-wicket haul of Dushmanta Chameera brought consolidating 97 runs' win for Sri Lanka on Friday in the dead-rubber match of three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Guests thereby, escaped clean sweep disgrace and registered 1st point in ICC World Cup Super League.Earlier, Sri Lanka had chosen to bat first winning the toss awarding three national caps. Biruna Fernando, Chamika Kurunaratne and Ramesh Mendis made their ODI debuts while Niroshan Dickwella came back in the playing eleven. Guests eventually dropped Asana Bandara, Dasun Sanaka, Isuru Udana and Lakshan Sandakan to entertain four changes.Skipper Kusal Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka gave a stormy start to Sri Lanka to hammer Bangladesh bowlers and had pulled together 82 runs from 11 overs only. Gunathilaka was the 1st man to return dugout after windy 39 off 33. Taskin Ahmed sent him to dressing room, who stroke again is the 12th over to claim the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. Nassanka went for a duck.Perera pairing with Kusal Mendis added 69 runs in the 3rd wicket's partnership before Mendis going out for 22 runs. The 65-run 4th wicket stand between Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva guided visitors toward a bulky total.Perera's captain's knock of 120 runs from 122 balls came to an end as the new blood Shoriful Islam gave the very important breakthrough to Bangladesh. Dickwella scored seven and Wanindu Hasaranga 18 beside two unbeaten batsmen Dhananjaya and Ramesh. Dhananjaya scored 55 while Ramesh managed eight as Sri Lanka posted well-defendable 286 runs on the board losing six wickets from stipulated 50 overs.Taskin had hauled four wickets while Shoriful took one for Bangladesh.Chasing a big but chase-able target, Bangladesh top-order collapsed again. Naim Sheikh, got the chance to bat on for the 1st time in the series, in place of Liton Das, had gone for a single. Shakib Al Hasan once again frustrated with the bat and had departed for four runs only. Captain Tamim managed to sustain 29 balls for 17 runs as hosts had been struggling in the middle with 28 runs losing three wickets.The danger deepened with the departure of two good looking batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Mosaddek Hossain. Mushfiq, the leading scorer of the series, got down putting 28 runs while Mosaddek was dismissed scoring 51. Mahmudullah, the last Bangladesh fighter, got no support from late-order batters, who departed for 55 runs. Afif Hossain gathered 16 runs while both Mahei Miraz and Taskin Ahmed went for a duck. Bangladesh however, managed to post 189 runs on the board before being wrapped up in the 3rd ball of the 43rd over.Chameera scalped five wickets spending 16 runs while Hasaranga and Mendis took two wickets apiece.Tigers dominated over the guests in all three departments in previous two matches to register a 33-run victory in the series starter followed by a massive 103-run victory in the rain interrupted clash to secure the title of the series 2-1.Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka adjudged the Man of the Match while Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh became the Man of the Series.