No record for Shakib

Saturday, 29 May, 2021
Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Shakib Al Hasan was just one wicket shy of making two new records in the third and final game against Sri Lanka on Friday, but he failed to do so.
If he gets just one wicket, Shakib could be the bowler with most wickets by a Bangladeshi bowler and most wickets in a single venue.
But the ace all-rounder went wicket-less in the match, finishing with 10-0-48-0.
He, however, could deem himself unlucky as he created chance twice to get the better of Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera who scored 120 off 122 to help the side compile a respectable 286-6.
Shakib could have got Perera when he was on 66 and 79. Firstly Mustafizur Rahman put down a chance at short third man and secondly Afif Hossain shelled an east catch at long-on, keeping Shakib wicket-less.
Despite being not in form with willow, Shakib took three wickets in first two matches including 2-38 in the second game, which helped him emulate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as the highest wicket taker for Bangladesh and Pakistan great Wasim Akram for highest-wicket in a single venue.
Former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has 269 wickets in 218 wickets and Shakib reached 269-wicket mark in 211 matches during the second ODI against Sri Lanka.
Wasim Akram holds the record for most wickets in a single venue, taking 122 wickets in 77 matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Left-arm spinner Shakib claimed 122 wickets in 85 matches including the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium so far.
Shakib however could have went past Mashrafe in Zimbabwe tour where Bangladesh will play a solitary Test, three ODIs and three T20Is but to eclipse Akram, he would have to wait some more times.     -BSS


