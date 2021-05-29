

No record for Shakib

If he gets just one wicket, Shakib could be the bowler with most wickets by a Bangladeshi bowler and most wickets in a single venue.

But the ace all-rounder went wicket-less in the match, finishing with 10-0-48-0.

He, however, could deem himself unlucky as he created chance twice to get the better of Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera who scored 120 off 122 to help the side compile a respectable 286-6.

Shakib could have got Perera when he was on 66 and 79. Firstly Mustafizur Rahman put down a chance at short third man and secondly Afif Hossain shelled an east catch at long-on, keeping Shakib wicket-less.

Despite being not in form with willow, Shakib took three wickets in first two matches including 2-38 in the second game, which helped him emulate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as the highest wicket taker for Bangladesh and Pakistan great Wasim Akram for highest-wicket in a single venue.

Former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has 269 wickets in 218 wickets and Shakib reached 269-wicket mark in 211 matches during the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Wasim Akram holds the record for most wickets in a single venue, taking 122 wickets in 77 matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Left-arm spinner Shakib claimed 122 wickets in 85 matches including the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium so far.

Shakib however could have went past Mashrafe in Zimbabwe tour where Bangladesh will play a solitary Test, three ODIs and three T20Is but to eclipse Akram, he would have to wait some more times. -BSS









