Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur



Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurating Army Pharma Limited at Shimultali under Joydebpur in Gazipur district on Thursday. photo : ISPR

Army Pharma Limited, a subsidiary of Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (BMTF), an organization run by the Bangladesh Army, started its official journey with the conviction of producing and marketing quality medicines, an Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) press release issued on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed termed as historic the journey of Army Pharma during the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of the country's independence.

Under the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Aziz hoped, Bangladesh Army and Army Pharma would play a significant role in the health sector in the days to come.

He expressed his hope that the company will emerge as one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the country within the shortest possible time. -BSS Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurated Army Pharma Limited at Shimultali under Joydebpur in the Gazipur district on Thursday.Army Pharma Limited, a subsidiary of Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (BMTF), an organization run by the Bangladesh Army, started its official journey with the conviction of producing and marketing quality medicines, an Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) press release issued on Friday.Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed termed as historic the journey of Army Pharma during the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of the country's independence.Under the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Aziz hoped, Bangladesh Army and Army Pharma would play a significant role in the health sector in the days to come.He expressed his hope that the company will emerge as one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the country within the shortest possible time. -BSS