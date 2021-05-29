Stimulus needed for SMEs to survive



Kazi Sazedur Rahman

Any government initiative in this regard would help business community to recover the losses, especially the small entrepreneurs, who are about to go bankrupt as they have lost their capital failing to run their businesses for a long time during the pandemic.

Paper Cup Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (PCMAB) President Kazi Sazedur Rahman, also managing director of KPC Industry, has received the 'Small Entrepreneur Award' of the year 2016.

While talking to the Daily Observer on Thursday on different issues including the state of small and medium entrepreneurs ahead of the upcoming budget, Kazi Sazedur Rahman replied to our questions as follows:

The Daily Observer: There are many challenges ahead to turn the country's economy around. What will be your action plan and strategy in this situation to face the challenges in the upcoming budget?

Kazi Sazedur Rahman: According to Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), almost 36 million people have lost their jobs during the corona virus outbreak. And because of this pandemic the financial situation of Bangladesh has received a setback. Many private companies have been closed due to the pandemic. The government announced 20,000 crore low- interest working capital for micro and SMEs sector but it's not enough for this sector they should increase the budget for Small and Medium Corporations to survive in the Covid situation.

The government should also rethink of reforming tobacco tax through increasing the price, decreasing price tiers of cigarettes into two, and introducing specific duty and three per cent health surcharge. It would immensely help reduce health risks of Covid-19 and significantly increase tax revenue from this sector. The government should also fix the problems of young entrepreneurs by making allocations for SME sector.

DO: What are your expectations of the fiscal year 2021-2022?

KSR: The upcoming budget does not show the strategy to take the opportunities unveiled by Covid-19 outbreak. One of the opportunities that they should grab is to introduce a universal healthcare system supported by medical insurance.

Secondly, they should take the investments from countries like Japan and other developed countries.

Lastly, the government should look into home business sector like agriculture, eco-friendly products manufacturing, and other industrial sector so that these sector can grow.

DO: What type of budget is expected in the private sector during Covid-19 outbreak?

KSR: The private sector has been affected immensely by the Covid-19 situation. It is important to pay special attention to activate agricultural and cottage-based rural economy to create employment and decrease unemployment rate.

DO: What are your suggestions to make the budget applicable to a middle income country?

KSR: The proper implementation of the budget is so important during this time of crisis. The budget plan should be distributed properly otherwise the problem will further arise. And the government should monitor every budget and root out corruption.

DO: What are your suggestions to make the budget a private sector investment-friendly budget?

KSR: As I said earlier the government should keep an eye on domestic sectors like agriculture, cottage-based rural economy to create more SME industries and enhance investment to create a more sustainable skilled labour force.

DO: How should the stimulus package be implemented in the next budget?

KSR: It is very sad that there is nothing directly for the private sector in the budget so the government should announce stimulus packages. There are few positive things in the proposed stimulus packages. The government has laid emphasis on health, social safety and agriculture sectors. Yet the success depends on the successful implementation of the stimulus packages in all other sectors.









Due to the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of people have lost their jobs in the country as most private sector employers were compelled to cut jobs after losing business and incurring huge loss. In this situation, most of the business leaders have suggested the government to pay special attention to agriculture and cottage industry-based rural economy for creating more employments.Any government initiative in this regard would help business community to recover the losses, especially the small entrepreneurs, who are about to go bankrupt as they have lost their capital failing to run their businesses for a long time during the pandemic.Paper Cup Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (PCMAB) President Kazi Sazedur Rahman, also managing director of KPC Industry, has received the 'Small Entrepreneur Award' of the year 2016.While talking to the Daily Observer on Thursday on different issues including the state of small and medium entrepreneurs ahead of the upcoming budget, Kazi Sazedur Rahman replied to our questions as follows:The Daily Observer: There are many challenges ahead to turn the country's economy around. What will be your action plan and strategy in this situation to face the challenges in the upcoming budget?Kazi Sazedur Rahman: According to Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), almost 36 million people have lost their jobs during the corona virus outbreak. And because of this pandemic the financial situation of Bangladesh has received a setback. Many private companies have been closed due to the pandemic. The government announced 20,000 crore low- interest working capital for micro and SMEs sector but it's not enough for this sector they should increase the budget for Small and Medium Corporations to survive in the Covid situation.The government should also rethink of reforming tobacco tax through increasing the price, decreasing price tiers of cigarettes into two, and introducing specific duty and three per cent health surcharge. It would immensely help reduce health risks of Covid-19 and significantly increase tax revenue from this sector. The government should also fix the problems of young entrepreneurs by making allocations for SME sector.DO: What are your expectations of the fiscal year 2021-2022?KSR: The upcoming budget does not show the strategy to take the opportunities unveiled by Covid-19 outbreak. One of the opportunities that they should grab is to introduce a universal healthcare system supported by medical insurance.Secondly, they should take the investments from countries like Japan and other developed countries.Lastly, the government should look into home business sector like agriculture, eco-friendly products manufacturing, and other industrial sector so that these sector can grow.DO: What type of budget is expected in the private sector during Covid-19 outbreak?KSR: The private sector has been affected immensely by the Covid-19 situation. It is important to pay special attention to activate agricultural and cottage-based rural economy to create employment and decrease unemployment rate.DO: What are your suggestions to make the budget applicable to a middle income country?KSR: The proper implementation of the budget is so important during this time of crisis. The budget plan should be distributed properly otherwise the problem will further arise. And the government should monitor every budget and root out corruption.DO: What are your suggestions to make the budget a private sector investment-friendly budget?KSR: As I said earlier the government should keep an eye on domestic sectors like agriculture, cottage-based rural economy to create more SME industries and enhance investment to create a more sustainable skilled labour force.DO: How should the stimulus package be implemented in the next budget?KSR: It is very sad that there is nothing directly for the private sector in the budget so the government should announce stimulus packages. There are few positive things in the proposed stimulus packages. The government has laid emphasis on health, social safety and agriculture sectors. Yet the success depends on the successful implementation of the stimulus packages in all other sectors.