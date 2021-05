COP26 President-designate Sharma to visit BD this week

He will also travel to Vietnam and Indonesia as part of his South East Asia and South Asia tour to strengthen support for UK COP26 climate priorities ahead of hosting the key UN climate change summit in Glasgow this November. -UNB







COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma will visit Bangladesh this week to discuss shared priorities as Bangladesh is considered one of the "crucial" partners on the road to COP26.He will also travel to Vietnam and Indonesia as part of his South East Asia and South Asia tour to strengthen support for UK COP26 climate priorities ahead of hosting the key UN climate change summit in Glasgow this November. -UNB