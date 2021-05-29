|
Refreshing Drinks Recipe
|
Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the
ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali foods worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He has also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.
Mint Lemon Chiller
Ingredients
Mint leaves � cup
Lemon juice � cup
Honey 4 tbsp
Water 1 liter
Ice as per required
Method
Blend all the ingredients together. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glasses and ready to serve.
Watermelon Refresher
Ingredients
Watermelon cube 2 cup
Mint leaves � cup
Lemon juice 2 tbsp
Honey 4 tbsp
Water 1 liter
Ice cubes as per required
Method
Blend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glass and Ready to serve.
Watermelon Smoothie
Ingredients
Watermelon cubes 2 cup
Yogurt 1 cup
Milk 1 cup
Honey 4 tsp
Ice as per required
Method
Blend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glass and ready to serve.