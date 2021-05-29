

Refreshing Drinks Recipe

ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali foods worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He has also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.









Mint Lemon Chiller

Ingredients

Mint leaves � cup

Lemon juice � cup

Honey 4 tbsp

Water 1 liter

Ice as per required



Refreshing Drinks Recipe

Blend all the ingredients together. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glasses and ready to serve.















Watermelon Refresher



Ingredients

Watermelon cube 2 cup

Mint leaves � cup

Lemon juice 2 tbsp

Refreshing Drinks Recipe

Water 1 liter

Ice cubes as per required



Method

Blend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glass and Ready to serve.















Watermelon Smoothie

Ingredients

Watermelon cubes 2 cup

Refreshing Drinks Recipe

Milk 1 cup

Honey 4 tsp

Ice as per required



Method

Blend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glass and ready to serve.













Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is theambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali foods worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He has also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.Mint Lemon ChillerIngredientsMint leaves � cupLemon juice � cupHoney 4 tbspWater 1 literIce as per requiredMethodBlend all the ingredients together. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glasses and ready to serve.Watermelon RefresherIngredientsWatermelon cube 2 cupMint leaves � cupLemon juice 2 tbspHoney 4 tbspWater 1 literIce cubes as per requiredMethodBlend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glass and Ready to serve.Watermelon SmoothieIngredientsWatermelon cubes 2 cupYogurt 1 cupMilk 1 cupHoney 4 tspIce as per requiredMethodBlend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour the drinks in glass and ready to serve.