

Oriental Buffet Bazaar @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Radisson Blu Dhaka has introduced an Oriental Buffet Bazaar until May 31. Guests can benefit from Buy 1 - Get 1 Promotions applicable with 15 selected bank partners.Visitors can indulge themselves in an authentic oriental decor blended into the iconic octagon-shaped hotel lobby. Guests may enjoy a delicious Oriental Buffet Dinner in form of a sit down dining experience at our Water Garden Brasserie daily. A customized royal dining option is also available under an Oriental Tent upon request.Alternatively, customers can also take home oriental specialties such as Moroccan Harira Soup, CousCous, Lebanese Falafel, Arabic Kabsa, Chicken Shawarma, Lamb SishTaouk, SamakMashwi as well as Turkish Baklava, Basbousa and Mahalabia.In addition, Radisson Blu Dhaka also offers home delivery service by trusted Radisson Chauffeurs. All meals are prepared in accordance with Radisson SGS safety protocols and certifications and in compliance with HACCP standards. No delivery charge for orders of two persons and above. Radisson Blu Dhaka is committed to offer a socially distanced dining experience, hence guests are encouraged to reserve their tables.