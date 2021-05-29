Video
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:01 AM
Life & Style

Rang Bangladesh’s ‘Product Based Online Festival’

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Life & Style Desk

The ongoing pandemic is a new experience for us. Over time, many things have changed in our lives. Gradually customers have become used to buying products sitting at home at this unfavorable time. And there is no point of complaining if he or she gets it at an affordable price. Rang Bangladesh has brought this opportunity in their new campaign 'Product Based Online Festival'. The whole festival is organized on online platform. It started on May 25 and will go on till June 11. 50 percent discount is available for all items. You can buy the items at 50 per cent discount from Rang's website and facebook page during this online festival.


