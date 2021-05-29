Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Summer collection @ Gentle Park

Published : Saturday, 29 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

Summer collection @ Gentle Park

Summer collection @ Gentle Park

Restricted movement or lockdowns throughout the year have made everyone used to wear comfortable dresses. So this year too, loose clothing is dominating the fashion. However, the fashion brand Gentle Park experimented with variety this time, bringing in experimental top-to-bottom, sleeves or collars or clothing patterns. According to the needs of the customers, these comfortable clothes will also have a sparkle of color. Arguably, Gentle Park's new summer ready-to-wear arrangement depends entirely on youth. What is going on in the international fashion is dominated by the weaving and design of the fabric. Changes have been made in the basic fitting of garments made of oven and knit fabric. Solid, print, stripe and floral motifs will predominate in these youth-oriented garments. There are also clothing and fashion accessories for women, men and children.
Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, chairman of Gentle Park and head of the design department, said the new clothes have a clear masculine and tailored look. There are also a variety of designs with flat-front denim and knitwear. These collections will also give a lot of comfort to those who want a casual look out of a little formal. 'New Formal' clothing has been brought in thanks to Work from Home during Corona.
"The limited range of movement and lockdown throughout the year has also had an impact on our brand's clothing design. So the dress has been minimal. Plain casual shirts, T-shirts, net jogging wear and experimental tops, kurtis and fusion dresses have been brought for summer," he said.
Gentle park's items are available in their 45 stores across the country and their facebook page. You can also shop online.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Refreshing Drinks Recipe
Oriental Buffet Bazaar @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Rang Bangladesh’s ‘Product Based Online Festival’
Summer collection @ Gentle Park
Sunglass, essential summer fashion
Recipe
Macadamia nut, extra virgin macadamia oil now in local market
ODDPERSON here to celebrate ODD in you!


Latest News
Families demand return of victims of forced disappearances
Plan to impose lockdown on several frontier districts
Chameera leads Sri Lanka to consolation win against Tigers
904, out of 1,024 shops, at eight markets don't pay VAT
Chameera's five-for leaves Sri Lanka on victory's brink
13 Bangladeshis return home from India through Darshana
Plying of launches resumes in Padma after ferries
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Limited
No record for wicket-less Shakib
'Militant' held in Dhaka
Most Read News
Rozina most probably walked into a trap
5 of a family burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Mango plucking has formally been opened at Islampur Mango Orchard in Porsha
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Punishment for food adulteration
A wave of change for Cuba
Global Covid deaths top 3.5 million
PM urges postal services to start online business
Imports dropped by over 10pc to $4.36b in April
Chinese firm to invest $ 3.85m in Ishwardi EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft