

Summer collection @ Gentle Park

Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, chairman of Gentle Park and head of the design department, said the new clothes have a clear masculine and tailored look. There are also a variety of designs with flat-front denim and knitwear. These collections will also give a lot of comfort to those who want a casual look out of a little formal. 'New Formal' clothing has been brought in thanks to Work from Home during Corona.

"The limited range of movement and lockdown throughout the year has also had an impact on our brand's clothing design. So the dress has been minimal. Plain casual shirts, T-shirts, net jogging wear and experimental tops, kurtis and fusion dresses have been brought for summer," he said.

Gentle park's items are available in their 45 stores across the country and their facebook page. You can also shop online.









