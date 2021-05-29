

Sunglass, essential summer fashion

Aside the fashion, trend or style, sunglass is also important in summer, specially in this region where you will feel scorching heat in this time.

Sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun, which helps prevent eye cancers, skin cancers and eye conditions like cataracts.

Covering the delicate skin around your eyes can help prevent sunburn, wrinkles and premature aging to keep you looking more youthful. First, here are a number of things you should consider carefully before committing to a new pair of sunglasses, from face shape to lens quality.

The sunglasses face shape debate is a minefield, but there are certain conventions to follow. If your face is longer than it is wide - with softer lines around your cheeks and jaw - the last thing you want to do is make it appear longer, so avoid anything too small or John Lennon-like. Luckily, the rest of the sunglasses world is your oyster, so feel free to choose between square and rounder styles, with oversized and drop (think aviators) silhouettes working particularly well too.

For the rest of us, the rules are a little trickier. Round and curved styles help soften sharper facial features such as pronounced cheeks and squarer jaws. Square frames with rounded corners can also work, but too much geometric shaping can emphasise your angles and appear quite brutal.

Square faces (similar length and width) lend themselves to rounder styles, while rounder faces will benefit from a bit more structure and definition. If ever in doubt, the classic Wayfarer is a universal style that works for almost all men, so start from there.

When comparing frames, it's worth considering colour, material and detailing. Certain features, such as a double bridge or thicker rims, will accentuate particular parts of the face, drawing attention to a bushy brow or chiselled cheek bones. Bold colours have a similar effect, although it's easier to get away with a splash of colour on a thinner frame. Tortoiseshell, black and metal frames are timeless options that will never fall out of style.

Acetate and metal are the go-to frame materials for most (read: high quality) sunglasses on the market; the former being stronger and lighter than cheap, moulded plastic versions, ensuring increased durability and comfort. Metal frames, meanwhile, offer increased malleability and adjustability, lending themselves to thin and minimal designs.

Any eyewear brand worth its salt will provide you with a free protective case, so use it. It will limit scratching and damage to both your frames and lenses, ensuring longevity.

The bottom line when it comes to lenses is protection. Opt for those that offer full spectrum (100%) UV-protection, checking for the "CE" logo which guarantees they meet fundamental protection standards.

Polarised lenses are designed to block glare and help with contrast, as do some tinted versions. Mirrored and coloured lenses provide a fashionable option and feature heavily in this season's collections. However, be aware that what is trendy today will usually fall out of favour tomorrow, so if you want value for money stick with traditional lens colours like black, grey, green and brown gradients.

Key Sunglasses Trends

Colour

Traditionally speaking, sunglasses have always been pretty simple in terms of colour variations. Your choices are typically limited to black or, if you're feeling dangerous, tortoiseshell. With this in mind, it was only a matter of time before people began to demand something bolder and brighter - and their calls are finally being answered.

You're probably thinking this isn't the eyewear trend for a discerning fellow like yourself but remember, colourful needn't be a synonym for crude. Think earthy browns and greens; translucent navy and grey; burnt orange and maroon. Exercise restraint and it's a great way to bring a pop of personality to an otherwise minimalist outfit.

Transparent

Naturally, sunglasses are transparent. Were they not, we'd routinely find ourselves bumping into things and getting lost on the way to the shops. Well, that's true in terms of lenses, but frames on the other hand have always tended to be opaque.

Not anymore. For a few years now, see-through frames have been on the rise and this year they're firmly established as one of the key eyewear options worthy of consideration. It's simple, yet different; plain, yet striking; and a nice way of lending classic silhouettes a contemporary edge.

Geometrics

Round or square. Unless you're pretty much sums up the realistic options when it comes to picking a shape for your sunglasses. But that's all beginning to change.

Geometric sunglasses are emerging as a major trend. It might sound tacky but many of the subtler styles with softened corners and hexagonal frames are surprisingly wearable. t

Collaborations

There's no escaping collaborations when it comes to modern menswear. Joining forces with other designers has become an important way for brands to increase their reach, but until recently eyewear seemed to be largely untouched.

















