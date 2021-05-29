

Mirror Diva by Reem: A makeup artist

Love from people inspired her to start her own makeup tutorial videos. It was a very simple beginning for Reem. A chair and a mirror were all she needed to start chasing her dreams. Then gradually things started changing. The name of her beauty parlor is 'Reem's Makeover Studio'.

Her family has been the best inspiration and motivation of her life. With the help of a supportive family, she started her own clothing line - Fashion City by Reem. She took differently International courses on designing besides makeup courses. Although in-house makeup artists on their payroll although most MUA's generally are freelance and their times remain flexible depending on the projects.

It is important to invest in their kit. Reem says that her kit has always been professional-grade, camera-ready products. When one is first starting out in the industry it can be hard to build a kit on a budget but professional brands do offer discount programs to students and professionals. They have to take advantage of this as the investment into professional brands will pay for themself over time. Clients also are very observant and they do look at what one works with and will ask questions about what they use.

A team of 10 expert beauticians works along with her for providing services. Their service range starts from 1600 ranges to 18000 Bdt. Anyone can come to the parlor regardless of their age. It's very popular among teenagers and kids for piercings. Haircutting and set up, facial, pedicure-manicure, massage, and other beauty care facilities are also available.

