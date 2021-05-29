

TransEnd: A beacon of hope for transgender people

With the aim and mission to work for establishing the rights for the transgender community and strive to build a gender-equal society, the youth-led, non-profit organization TransEnd started its journey in December 2019.LameaTanjin Tanha, a very progressive social entrepreneur and a student of Dhaka University had founded this organization with the vision to empower and eliminate inequality against the transgender community.The founder and CEO LameaTanjin Tanha was selected for the Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Ashoka Young changemakers 2020 and has been awarded Inspiring Woman 2021 under the category "female-led startup" for founding this organization. From a very young age,Tanha has been a very determined girl. In her words, "I have always been curious and compassionate towards the struggle, hardships that the transgender people have faced and this is the principal factor that has motivated me to work for them". Moreover, her family has been very encouraging towards her initiative and goal as when asked Tanha said, "When I was 12 years old, my mom once shared this story with me about how a bunch of transgenders once came to our house when I was a newborn baby and my mom got to interact with them. My mom still remembers the name of the leader (guru) of that hijra gang, Mala Hijra. She was very welcoming and friendly towards them unlike other Bengali people and this made Mala Hijra in tears with emotion and she shared her lifestruggle with my mom. Listening to her life story, my mom got emotional too and told me to be empathetic towards them and to do something to eradicate their miseries. After listening to the story from my mom, I was moved and determined to help them no matter how challenging it was".TransEnd is social welfare organization that works to bridge the gap between the transgender community and mainstream community through Education and Sensitization Programs, Training and Mentoring sessions, Healthcare programs, Employment and Entrepreneurship. TransEnd has been a winner of the YY Goshti Incubation Program and Digital Khichuri Challenge 2021. Moreover, TransEnd was invited to over 20 webinars and international summits e.g., WISEUP, Y-Stage, Prayasam etc. TransEnd has been working very diligently to create sustainable development by the dint of employment opportunities for the transgender community through organizing various training sessions.A fundraising program for the Trans & Hijra Community of Bangladesh named 'Tader Tore' has been going on for the past 3 months and TransEnd has already helped more than one thousand transgender people with fifteen to twenty days' worth of food package and hygiene products. Furthermore, 'Project Anweshon' a mental health wellness program for the transgender & hijra community has been organized for people with different gender identities who suffer from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, gender dysphoria, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), suicidal thoughts etc. Through this platform, TransEnd aims to help the trans, non-binary and hijra community of Bangladesh by providing free individual counselling, group counselling and family counselling.In order to raise awareness against Transphobia and to commemorate International Day Against Transphobia (17th), TransEnd had organized an online event titled 'Stop Transphobia' in which online art, poetry, short story, photography exhibitions were organized. Moreover, for the very first time in Bangladesh, TransEnd has taken an initiative to observe the Intersex Awareness Day (26th October) to highlight the human rights issues faced by intersex people. To celebrate this day, TransEnd had arranged a month-long "Intersex Awareness Campaign" named 'OshadharonkichuShadharon'. In addition to this, in collaboration with Pathao, TransEnd has ensured the employment of fifty transgender people as food delivery agents on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh under the campaign Freedom for all. TransEnd hopes to organize many more campaigns similar to these and work toward an inclusive society.