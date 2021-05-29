

Nirupaay Britto (Captive in an unavoidable circle)



He now introduces us with some new voices in her Nirupaay Britto i.e (Captive in an unavoidable circle). Here the poet compiled 34 destitute and angry voices in an unending classic scenario of land and soil where the writer inhabits and where cosmopolitan moon spinners lead the society and power.



Milu Shams sketches in poem 'About a banquet'- "An well trained group of sober obedient trainers/ keeping keen eyes on everything at every moment/ there is minute observations on every bearer and chef/ And hence, every banquet/ Easily gathers a fruitful and flawless." (About a banquet : Page-12). Here the writer sums up the modern trend of our oligarchic members whose plans and programs are driving poet's society and land. And the cosmopolitan class who are tending the men and society are also well trained by another group of Masters of them who guide them from behind the curtain.



In the poem 'In a universe of an unavoidable pound' the poet denotes, "This is an ocean of drinker's grief and destitute/ The inclinedness to drink/ A sip of whisky on a full glass/ That cannot be refrained from/ One illusion that draws from back . . . I am trembling with an abstract stature touch/ We drifting away/ Let our kingdom and heritages floods away." (Page-19: In a universe of an unavoidable pound).

The poet has an exclusive power as seen in this poetry anthology of narrating something in an acute impersonal intelligence that covers her own circumstances, own environment, own culture and heritage and of present activities of her land.



Another criterion the poet presents in this lucid collection is a vivid description of time and land; such as "Half torn rubber sandal on leg/ crossing through the rugged way of sorrow alphabet path/ he disappeared in the vast lonely atmosphere. . . (Page-36); ". . . "Crossing all these/ the train stopped in a station/ all passengers got down one after another/ Waiting room gradually comes lone and empty/ Station Master lastly goes to his home/ Arranging his books./ Yet/ One stays back in the red compartment/ In absence of all passersby's eye/ Who waits with a colour-full dream." (Page-39).



The poet has an extraordinary power of drawing the nature and picture sketch of self-country and soil so pleasantly that can make Milu Shams - an architecture comparable to any other modern western poets. The accomplishments of this anthology bring us to the modern poetries of the world.



This book is sure to satisfy the thirst of choosy readers undoubtedly.





















